Alpine chief does not give up despite the team’s bullshit: “We showed our rhythm”

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has turned into a nightmare for the Alpine team once again. Pierre Gasly was the fourteenth and Esteban Ocon, Fifteenth. It was the first time he saw it otmar szfanuaer Really frustrated with his team’s rhythm, far from equal points.

The beginning of the French national team was more than disastrous. They have only added eight points between drivers in four races. Fernando Alonsowho left the team last season, already has 60 points and three podiums behind the wheel of Aston Martin.

Alpine chief now says the aim should be to restore Australia’s rhythm. In that race, by the way, its two drivers ended up colliding with each other and hitting the wall.

“We showed our racing pace in Australia And we have a better chance of validating our upgrade package in Miami.”

“We must continue to work hard as a team,” he says, “keeping our understanding of how to maximize our group and aim to dramatically improve the team’s performance next weekend in the US.”

The condition of the Alps is completely catastrophic. They took out their chests in the winter after losing Alonso and Oscar BiastriGasly’s signature, but his reality is very harsh. A team that is not even in the middle area of ​​the grid.

