Altán Redes fails to serve in Mexico, so there is a break with Bait, Newww and other mobile virtual operators
Users of various virtual mobile operators have reported Malfunctions and interruptions in mobile phone services on July 2.
Complaints, in most cases, were directed to virtual mobile network operators. Pete’s Twitter account Release A tweet at 12:31 PM reading that the service was intermittent and that the tech support team was already working on it. Less than an hour later, 1:21 p.m., Altan’s account export Tweet admitting the existence of “Service failed“And this work was being done to restore it.
However, the reports continued throughout the day. This is reflected by Statistics of complaints bottom detector In which complaints are registered since 9 am on July 2nd. Pilofon and Izzimóvil also recognized the interruption, although Izzimóvil told the user that “Maintenance workto the network.
izzimix Tweet embed They lied saying they were doing maintenance # Izymophil When the problem is failure #tanrides. We were without service for 12 hours. Tweet embed I hope you can take that into account so they make a proper adjustment. pic.twitter.com/gwHxs6rvi1
– Nitohawk (@bassinhawk) 2 July 2022
Tweet embed Since morning without a sign #Taste In the two computers I have, it doesn’t connect while roaming either. Urgent solution! I need service Tweet embed Tweet embed Tweet embed #tanrides #BITdown
– Alonso Cubias (alonsocubias) 2 July 2022
no service Tweet embed In Zacatecas, apparently in many states of the republic too # Altan # Altan Redis
– Cesar OGP▫️ (@csr32) 2 July 2022
Recently Altan Redis happened A loan of more than $200 million, of which 161 million came from the Mexican bank and 50.5 million from shareholders. The balance will allow you to pay to third parties and continue to operate Red Compartida.
Virtual mobile operators have offers more competitive on prepaid recharges under 100 pesos, and together they earn more lines every quarter than Telcel, AT&T or Movistar, to me CIU.
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”