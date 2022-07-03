This is the best password manager I’ve tried on Android

Involved

With Bitwarden, you will be able to keep all your passwords safe and create truly secure passwords in an easy and practical way.

If you want to keep your privacy safe while using your smartphone, one of the main tools to achieve this are password managers, thanks to which you can Save access codes to your accounts on the platforms How The GoogleAnd the FacebookTwitter, InstagramOr Netflix, Spotify, or your bank.

For this reason and taking into account the many applications of this type that you can find in Google Play StoreToday, I came to talk to you about her Petwardenan app that is, without a doubt, the best password manager I’ve tried on Android, since it is Easy to use as it is complete in terms of functionality.

Bitwarden is the best password manager app on Android

Bitwarden is one of the most popular password managers for Android on the Play Store, because it has Over 1 million downloads and a score of 4.5 out of 5 In the Google Play Store.

The first feature that fascinated me about Bitwarden is Its simplicity of usebecause it has a very simple interface thanks to which you can Access to all functions of the application through the four buttons at the bottom:

my treasure

shipment

Electrical generator

Settings

In the first of these sections, My Safe, you can see all the passwords you’ve saved Sorted by genre and folderswhich you can customize by creating your own password, all passwords are put in the option at the beginning No folder.

To create a new folder, just follow some simple steps:

Access the tab Settings

In the department Manages Click folders

Click Click the button with the “+” sign at the bottom right of the app

Name your folder and click the option Memorizes

From this tab you can also Save all your passwords And for this you just have to perform the following actions:

Click the button with the “+” sign at the bottom right of the app

Cover the following fields in the section Item information Password type: ticket, card, ID or secure note Password name user password

In the department many of Click the option No folder Choose the folder where you want to save your password

Click the option Choose the folder where you want to save your password If you want to add a note to this password, you can do so in the section grades

Finally click the button Memorizes located in the upper right so that the password you just created will be saved to your Bitwarden account

The second function of Bitwarden that I use a lot in my day is Password generatorwhich is very easy to use because to create a secure password, you only need to access the tab Electrical generator And immediately the password will appear at the top and two buttons right below, One to copy and one to renew. In this sense, you can always customize the type and length of the password from this screen and click the button Re-create the password To create a new one with your chosen options.

You should keep in mind that in order to use Bitwarden you have to create an account on its platform, but to create it, you only need to contribute Email address and master password This will be requested each time you want to access the app.

But, without a doubt, Bitwarden’s great strength lies in its respect for privacy, because it stores all your data in an encrypted vault, which uses 256-bit AES encryption, with seed and PBKDF2 SHA-256which is synced with all your devices, both mobile phones and computers, and since the information you have stored in this application is fully encrypted on your device, Only you have access to this data and not even the Bitwarden team can read your information even if they wanted to.

In this sense, it is also worth noting that, like other applications of this type, Bitwarden No screenshots allowed To prevent anyone from stealing your passwords.

Bitwarden is Completely free open source app, no ads or in-app purchases You can download it from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

