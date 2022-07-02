A fan spent nearly a million pesos in Nintendo stock asking if they were planning to release a new game or a remake of ‘F-Zero’

Nintendo always stirs up emotions of all kinds and how could it be otherwise, one of its fans decided to buy Just over 800,000 pesos in stock. This purchase allowed him to attend last Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting.

In addition to being able to enter the meeting, This fan asked if Nintendo has plans to re-release any titles. One of the things that fans especially like the most “F-Zero”Racing game. Via VGC, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa’s response has been translated:

Realistically, it’s hard to develop new titles and versions, including a sequel, for every Nintendo game that people demand. But we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations of the fans for our matches.

Although the files die hard From the big N spent a lot of money, and Report From interested in trade calculate it I wasn’t sure about the question And that was all just a bonus.

F-Zero, Racing and Sci-Fi

‘F-Zero’ is a series of racing games created by Nintendo EAD, He received the last payment during 2004 with the “F-Zero Climax”, which was released for the Game Boy Advance. The title was so popular that a 51-episode anime was produced during 2003.

F-Zero Climax, released for Game Boy Advance during 2004

During 2015, there were rumors that four years ago, Nintendo had an intention to produce a new ‘F-Zero’ for Wii-U. This title will be created by developers from Criterion Games, who worked on Burnout. Such is the popularity of this franchise that in 2012, Shigeru Miyamoto was mentioned in 2012:

I think at that time [F-Zero] It was a big surprise, a novelty, a logical product, the Wii and DS still have to make a similar effect

F-Zero GX, released in 2003 for GameCube

Nintendo’s intention to create a new ‘F-Zero’ at some point, Confirmed by Alex Ward, founder of Criterion. It is mentioned that Nintendo of Europe and Criterion Games have held talks on the matterBut his studio was entirely focused on developing Need for Speed: Most Wanted.