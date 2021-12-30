Alvaro will compete in the United States – Diario de Queretaro

The third date of the Quernos Chicos Tour in 2022 will be a farewell to this Queretaro-Mexico Bullriding for rider Alvaro Alvarez who has decided to continue his career and will now have a lot of activity in the US, so it will undoubtedly be a very special day this Thursday at Lenzo Charo Antonio Aguilar in Zacatecas.

Ahead of the latest activity of 2021, the most important rodeo company in Latin America, announced that it will be the last performance of one of the riders most beloved by fans of the Cuernos Chuecos brand, as he seeks a new exploration. Prospects and what is better than he is in the United States, because he wants to become a world star in the most extreme sport on earth.

#Goodbye Cowboy, legend says goodbye to Mexico in Zacatecas!! It is Alvaro Alvarez, the Mexican who rose to the top of the sky in just 6 years to become a world star in the sport of bullfighting. His efforts, discipline, character and courage led him to explore new horizons in the United States” published The company on its social networks.

Álvaro Alvarez Aguilar, undoubtedly impressed by the fans in Queretaro and all over the country, always showed a high level, which is why he was present in the finals of the rodeo, achieving very good results that led him recently to participate in the PBR World Finals, where he left a very pleasant taste in his mouth.

Based on this decision made by the native of La Punta, Jalisco, Queretaro will bid him an unforgettable farewell in Zacatecas on Thursday, December 30, where at 5:00 pm the final competition events of 2021 will begin, in addition, it is expected that there will be Numerous vibes with 25 mounts equipped with the best herds of reform bulls, as Quiernos Chicos always did.