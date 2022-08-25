Amber Heard’s new movie suffers from a delay in its release date

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Amber Heard.

Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP / Getty Images

The sequel to “Aquaman”, 2018 movie starring Jason Momoa s Amber Heard, you will not see the light on the expected date. Distributor Warner Bros confirmed that, Instead of March 2023, The Lost Kingdom will finally be shown on screens this Christmas season of the same year.

The reasons for this delay are not known at the moment, but it is already known The void left by “Aquaman 2” will be filled by the second part of “Shazam”, Another of the DC Factory Heroes.

During the media trial that faced the actress from Texas and her ex-husband Johnny Depp last June, which resulted in the artist being obligated to compensate her ex-husband about ten million dollars for defaming him in an opinion piece, this was realized by Walter Hamadeh, head of the film department in the capital Amber’s role in the new movie has been greatly reduced due to the lack of chemistry between her character and that of Momoa.

We will have to wait several months longer than expected to check the scope of these changes, which in principle should not affect the weight that veterans Willem Dafoe and Dolph Lundgren have in the plot.

In any case, Warner’s prioritization of the “Shazam” sequel over “Aquaman” doesn’t seem to be a good sign of the producer’s confidence in the marine hero’s new adventure.

also, “Shazam 2” will be shown in IMAX theaters One of its great claims is the presence of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the story’s new villains, giving life to Hespera and Calypso, respectively.

Read on: Amber Heard hires new lawyers amid Johnny Depp’s verdict appeal
– Jason Momoa will produce a project on “One of America’s Forgotten Heroes”
Jason Momoa surprises passengers while pretending to be a stewardess and distributing water

