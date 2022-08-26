This is Ellie Meyer, friend of Stella Banderas: son of a Hollywood royalty and activist, who has a ‘star’ on Netflix

For nearly 20 years, Ron Meyer has also combined his work as head of the agency with his position as President and COO of Universal Studioswhich he held until 2013 when he was appointed Vice President of NBCUniversal, the parent company of Universal Studios. During his more than two decades in office, Mayer achieved major cinematic successes with movies like Erin Brockovich, Fast and Furious, wrestler also Apollo 13. He submitted his resignation in August 2020.

Kelly Champagne and Ron Mayer split in 2018. Tommaso Bode/Getty Images

Ellie’s mother is an activist and producer

Ellie Mayer’s mother is Kelly Chapman Meyerthe second wife of Ronald Mayer and married in 1993. Born in Colorado, Kelly Chapman Environmental Producer and Activist. She has been the executive producer of a series like heart beata novel about a neurosurgeon that aired on NBC and is also Co-founder of the American Heart Gardens Educational AssociationIt is a program to combat childhood obesity and promote a healthy lifestyle among young people.

as an environmental activist Organized Paddle Surf World Record In order to promote ocean care she is the co-founder of the Women’s Fund for Cancer Research, with which it has raised more than 40 million euros. In addition to all this, the mother of her boyfriend Stella Del Carmen is a great athlete, She loves surfing and yoga, she’s a triple player He enjoys tending his garden in Malibu.

Instagram contents This content can also be displayed on the site arise desde.

Sister of another star actress and jeweler

Before marrying Kelly, Ronald married Elaine Mayer in 1975. She had two daughters: SarahHe is the Vice President of Silver Pictures, and Jennifera jewelry designer with major clients in Hollywood like Jennifer Aniston Or Kate Hudson, who is also her best friendand that She was married to actor Tobey Maguire.the hero of the story Spider Man.