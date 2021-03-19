America vs Mazatlán Live Internet and Live Streaming on Liga MX by Azteca Deportes TV | Guard1anes 2021

USAagainst. MazatlanShowdown today, Friday, March 19, at The crack stadium For the twelfth day of Liga MX. The meeting will take place from 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico (8:00 p.m. from Mazatlan) and can be watched live on Azteca Sports Television.

+ Follow live and broadcast of Mazatlán vs. America via TV Azteca Sports:

(Exclusive Mexico)

The team led Santiago Solari Second place in the ranking With 25 units and comes from Chivas crushed 3-0 in the National Classic. Those from Thomas BoyFor their part, they are ninth with 14 points and also motivated after their recent win away to Tigres.

The last direct confrontation between the two teams was on September 2 of last year, when America won 3-1 at home in Round 8 of Guard1anes 2020:

+ Summary of America 3-1 Mazatlan by Guard1anes 2020:







Day and time: When will Mazatlan vs. USA?:

Mazatlan vs. America will face Friday, March 19 For Liga MX match 12 from 9:00 PM (CST) at El Kraken Stadium.

Hours by country:

CDMX: 9:00 pm.

Mazatlan: 20:00 hours

United State: 20:00 Pacific Time / 23:00 Eastern Time

Argentina: 00:00 hours

Brazil: 00:00 hours

Chile: 00:00 hours

ColombiaTime: 22:00

EcuadorTime: 22:00

PeruTime: 22:00

Transmission: How to watch live Mazatlan vs. USA?

The meeting will be broadcast live to Mexico by Azteca Sports TelevisionAnd the Azteca 7 And the ImplementationWhile in the US it will pass TUDNAnd the ESPN Sports s UniMás.