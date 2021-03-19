Santiago Arias has successfully operated on his left ankle – international football – sport

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Deltoid ligament repair and fibula bone morphogenesis were performed.

Santiago Arias

Santiago Arias, at a protocol ceremony before the match against Venezuela.

Photo:

Miguel Bautista. FCF

about:
EFE

October 17, 2020, 12:43 pm

Download the weather app

Instant news from Colombia and the world: Personalize, discover and educate yourself.

Learn more

Keep going down
To find more content

I have got Content limit Of the month

Enjoy content Digital time no limits. subscribe now!

* 900 Colombian Pesos / month for the first two months

We know you love being updated.

Create an account and enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the current best news.
  • Suspension The news that interests you.
  • keep Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.

More Stories

Under-23 men’s soccer team spoils Olympic desire by losing 0-1 to USA • Simanario University

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Former NBA, Shawn Bradley, was paralyzed with a spinal injury after being run over

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Efrine Alvarez: The soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised that Mexico and the United States are fighting

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – USA, Mexico and Costa Rica, the “group of death” for pre-Olympic football

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The President of the Conference of the Parties participates in a symposium on gender equality in sport

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The President of the Conference of the Parties participates in a symposium on gender equality in sport

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Businesses in the Digital Economy and the Right to Privacy

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The best movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO and Movistar +

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Santiago Arias has successfully operated on his left ankle – international football – sport

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Two women, who will be the wife and lover of an infidel, were beaten in a shopping center in Cali

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

They measure strong winds of up to 1,450 kilometers per hour on Jupiter | Science and Ecology | DW

5 hours ago Mia Thompson