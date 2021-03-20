Uganda: A man arrested in Kampala for hitting a doll in the face of the President of Uganda

Madrid, 16 (Europe Press)

Ugandan police have arrested a man for beating a doll on the face of the country’s president, Yoweri Museveni, on a street in the capital, Kampala, in protest against the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections held on January 14.

According to information collected by the Ugandan newspaper, the Daily Monitor, the man who was carrying a stick and a loudspeaker was hitting the doll and saying, “He should be punished for the crimes he committed.”

Kampala police spokesman, Patrick Onyango, indicated that the detainee belongs to the Social Alternative Movement, and that he said during the interrogations that he wanted to show his dissatisfaction with the role of the government party during the elections.

It also confirmed that the detainee had been charged with “disturbing public order,” according to the aforementioned newspaper. For his part, the national coordinator of the Social Alternative Movement, Norman Tomohimbisi, confirmed that the man is a member of the group.

Tomohimbisi stressed that it was an act of protest against Museveni’s recent statements, who, according to the complaint, “was proud of an army commando unit that killed people.”

For his part, the main opposition candidate for the presidency in the aforementioned elections, Robert Kyagolani, announced that he would file a complaint to the United Nations on Wednesday regarding “kidnappings” and “violations of human rights by the regime.”

Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, refused to acknowledge the results and declared himself president, while he appealed to the Supreme Court on February 1 to annul Museveni’s victory, who had achieved a sixth term as head of the African country. .

The political crisis in Uganda was exacerbated by reports of electoral fraud by the opposition National Unity Party. Kyagolani was presented as the main competitor to Museveni, who had led the country since 1986 and had secured a sixth term after a series of constitutional amendments to be able to go to the polls.

The elections took place in a particularly tense context due to the increasing repression against the opposition and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the action of security forces against protesters after Kyagolani was arrested during an election event.