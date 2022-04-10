An extraordinary award for the best player in the Uganda match | Sports

The contrasts between European or American football and African football reveal an often surprising fact. This was demonstrated in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations with extraordinary events marked by ignorant referees and players who achieved great achievements despite the different political positions of the countries that are part of the third largest continent on the planet.

In this context, the Ugandan Association drew attention to a strange fact. A football player who was selected as the best player in a match received a special prize: a bag of bread and yogurt. In the photo after his appointment, the player can be seen with the odd prize in his hands while a smile appears on his face as a sign of gratitude for being rewarded for his effort.

Best player award in the Ugandan League. Photo: Twitter Viral

The shot, which has spread on social networks, not only shows the fragility of football in some African countries (from which great personalities have also appeared), but also contrasts with the elegance and grandeur of world football, in which the chosen players are chosen. As the best player in the meeting and get a reward or a recognition shield splurge.

However, this special award would have been given in the amateur leagues, because in the first division competition, the top footballers in each match receive the Pilsner Man of the Match award, sponsored by a well-known European beer brand.