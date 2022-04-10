Charlotte’s Olympic goal against Atlanta in MLS: Video – International Football – Sports
Alcivar scored a goal from a corner kick.
Taken from the TV broadcast
The Ecuadorean was the protagonist of this goal in the MLS.
Look to check out El Casamentiras at ts.
April 10, 2022, 02:00 pm
A real great goal was scored on Sunday in the United States MLS League, In the match between Charlotte and Atlanta.
The result was an Olympic goal turned by the player Jordi Alkivar, in the 11th minute of the match in favor of Charlotte.
The Ecuadorean shot from a corner kick and the ball took effect to surprise the goalkeeper. The partial was 0-1 in favor of the locals.
