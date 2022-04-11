The timeline and where to see women’s Scotland-Spain which could be worth passing on for the 2023 World Cup

44 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Spanish women’s soccer team takes on Scotland in Glasgow with the beautiful goal of including their passing to World Cup 2023 Which will be held in Australia and New Zealand, something that will be achieved with victory. To beat its competitors, from Jorge Velda They will receive the sports card for the relevant date for the third time in its history, which in turn will be the third in a row. They fell in the group stage at Canada 2015 and in the round of 16 against the United States at France 2019.

Before the duel with Spain Accumulate 15 points to ten of his opponent. Thus, adding eighteen would make the remaining two home matches against Hungary and Ukraine a mere formality.

optimism

However, other than the fact that the primary goal is to do homework, players also want to give continuity to Excellent results They have achieved so far in the qualifying stage, adding forty-three goals for nothing.

The result obtained in the first round calls for optimism in this case, as the team won 8-0 in Seville on November 30 with a double. Amarior Sarijiand the last of Aitana Bonmatti And goals by Mario Caldente, Alexia Butillas, Jenny Hermoso and Esther Gonzalez.

That was the only defeat lost by the Scottish team led by the Spaniard Pedro Martinez, the former coach of Rayo Vallecano, Arsenal or Bordeaux. In addition, they drew at home against Ukraine and counted the rest of their matches for victories.

You can watch the match live TelesportStarts from 8:30 pm..

Possible lineups:

Scotland: Alexander. Betty, Corsi; Howard, Doherty; Murray, Cuthbert, Ware; Ross, Harrison, and Evans.

Spain: fabrics; Battle, Pereira, Paredes, and Happy; Alexandre, Ponmati, Putillas; Sarigi, Lucia Garcia and Hermoso.

Related news

Referee: Esther Staubli (Switzerland).

More Stories

Charlotte’s Olympic goal against Atlanta in MLS: Video – International Football – Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

An extraordinary award for the best player in the Uganda match | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

More falls in US polo: Bolito Perez has to undergo surgery and Christian Labrada (h.) flew amazingly off his horse

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

African climbers to change the history of Everest

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The schedule and where to watch the ratings on TV for today’s Grand Prix of the Americas

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Santos Sub 17 plays in the GA Cup in the US – El Sol de la Laguna

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

“Las Bravas FC”, the new Mexican series from HBO Max

42 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Marvel reveals a physical exercise that should not be followed

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

The timeline and where to see women’s Scotland-Spain which could be worth passing on for the 2023 World Cup

44 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp How to change the font size in your chats

45 mins ago Leo Adkins

A woman asks her boyfriend for a phone password, even though he ran over him

49 mins ago Cedric Manwaring