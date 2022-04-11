The timeline and where to see women’s Scotland-Spain which could be worth passing on for the 2023 World Cup

The Spanish women’s soccer team takes on Scotland in Glasgow with the beautiful goal of including their passing to World Cup 2023 Which will be held in Australia and New Zealand, something that will be achieved with victory. To beat its competitors, from Jorge Velda They will receive the sports card for the relevant date for the third time in its history, which in turn will be the third in a row. They fell in the group stage at Canada 2015 and in the round of 16 against the United States at France 2019.

Before the duel with Spain Accumulate 15 points to ten of his opponent. Thus, adding eighteen would make the remaining two home matches against Hungary and Ukraine a mere formality.

optimism

However, other than the fact that the primary goal is to do homework, players also want to give continuity to Excellent results They have achieved so far in the qualifying stage, adding forty-three goals for nothing.

The result obtained in the first round calls for optimism in this case, as the team won 8-0 in Seville on November 30 with a double. Amarior Sarijiand the last of Aitana Bonmatti And goals by Mario Caldente, Alexia Butillas, Jenny Hermoso and Esther Gonzalez.

That was the only defeat lost by the Scottish team led by the Spaniard Pedro Martinez, the former coach of Rayo Vallecano, Arsenal or Bordeaux. In addition, they drew at home against Ukraine and counted the rest of their matches for victories.

You can watch the match live TelesportStarts from 8:30 pm..

Possible lineups:

Scotland: Alexander. Betty, Corsi; Howard, Doherty; Murray, Cuthbert, Ware; Ross, Harrison, and Evans.

Spain: fabrics; Battle, Pereira, Paredes, and Happy; Alexandre, Ponmati, Putillas; Sarigi, Lucia Garcia and Hermoso.

