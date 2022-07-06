An impossible visual puzzle Can you find the number 125 in 8 seconds? 99% don’t pass – teach me about science

Show your observation skills by finding the number 1 2 5 before anyone else.

main topic in visual puzzle Today they are numbers, the signs used to express amounts or values, a tool that mankind has sought since the beginning of time to be able to negotiate and put things in order.

This brain challenge was developed by Gorgeous Guru It will put your cognitive abilities to the maximum, as well as your thinking, it consists of finding numbers 125 In the correct order before the specified time which is 20 seconds. Maximum concentration is required during this puzzle, note the columns and rows in detail, as well as find the logic to complete the chain.

Strive to impose a new brand among the users of social networks and test your mental skills.

Can you find the series of three numbers 20 seconds ago?

Find the number 1 2 5 now!

What do you think of this challenge, did you find the series without difficulties?

If you think you’ve got the answer, keep reading to find out and to make sure you can confirm beforehand with the hint. Finally, we will explain the solution in detail.

Can’t find the number series? We will give you a hint to solve it

small path

The string begins with the number one in the last row

Look at the picture again but this time you have to be on the right track

solve the puzzle

It’s time to find out where the scalar string is, in the next image it is indicated

Fun facts about numbers

  • The number zero was discovered in India
  • People’s favorite number is seven
  • Prime numbers help cicadas survive
  • Geometry was used in Egypt to measure the Earth
  • The number 2520 is ideal because it can be divided exactly by the natural numbers.

Share knowledge, share knowledge.

