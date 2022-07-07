Preview! NASA just revealed a new image from the James Webb Space Telescope – teach me about science

As CR7 fans say “SIUUUUUUUUUUU”, we’ve got a sneak peek! NASA has just revealed a new image from the world’s most powerful telescope. Although this is still a test image, it is a flawless view from the James Webb Space Telescope. A deep and unexpected view of the universe showing stars and galaxies in full quality.

In less than 6 days, the world will see the first full-color images from NASA and its partner James Webb Space Telescope. We are all anxiously awaiting what the new telescope will reveal. To alleviate some curiosity, the Webb’s Precision Guidance Sensor (FGS), developed by the Canadian Space Agency, recently captured a view of stars and galaxies that provides a tantalizing glimpse of what science telescope instruments will reveal in the future. Weeks, months and years.

FGS allows Webb to shoot precisely so you can get high quality images. As explained by NASAThese types of images are not usually saved due to the difficulty of transmitting data between L2 (Webb’s orbit at 1.5 million km) and Earth; Webb is limited to sending data from up to two science tools simultaneously. Fortunately for us, during our week-long stability testing in May, the team happened to be able to keep images while they were being taken due to the bandwidth available for data transfer.

Unlike the images that will be released on July 12, this image was not created with scientific result in mind. Despite this, you can now view one of the deepest images of the universe ever taken, a record that will be completely broken next week.

“The result—using 72 exposures over a 32-hour period—is among the deepest images of the universe ever taken, according to Webb scientists. When the FGS aperture is open, it doesn’t use color filters like other science tools, which means it’s impossible to study the age of The galaxies in this image are strictly necessary for scientific analysis. But even when unplanned images are taken during testing, the FGS is able to produce stunning views of the universe.” NASA officials write in a statement.

While taking this photo, the goal was to pin a star and test Webb’s ability to “roll over” — literally, Webb’s ability to roll to one side like an airplane in flight. Like all other tests, it was successfully conducted, in addition to producing an image that excites the imagination of scientists who will analyze Webb’s scientific data, Jane Rigby saysWebb operations scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

“The weakest spots in this image are exactly the types of faint galaxies that Webb will be studying in his first year of scientific operations,” Rigby said.

For now, we’re still ahead of the curve with the newest and largest telescope ever built. Visit the James Webb Space Telescope section for all updates.