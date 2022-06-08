Android 13 Beta 3 – News, compatible phones and how to download

Involved

You can now download the Android 13 version 3 beta on your compatible device.

The third beta version of Android 13 Available today for compatible Pixel devices. It is about extension The penultimate installment of the beta program The final version is due to be published next September.

Android 13 Beta 3 arrives as a version of platform stabilityIntroducing the final APIs, so that developers can now start deploying their applications targeting the new version of the system.

Mobile phones compatible with Android 13

Android 13 Beta 3 is available for All Google Pixel devices released as of 2019Including Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. It can also be installed on the latest family models, Pixel 6 s Pixel 6 Pro.

it’s possible Register for the Android 13 beta program through the official Android website, select the device you want to associate with the software. Once available, the update will appear to be available for download and installation via OTA.

It is also possible Download Android 13 Beta OTA Images To proceed with the manual installation on any of the compatible devices. The full list of models is available below:

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 4 A

Pixel 4XL

Pixel 4

Those who decide to dare to try the new version can follow Steps to install Android 13 on a compatible mobile phone.

All mobile phones that will receive the update to Android 13

What’s new in Android 13 Beta 3

Google doesn’t list any new features that are included in beta 3 of Android 13. It just indicates that as of the release of this build, developers can already start implementing Final exams for your apps and new versions of apps Target Android 13 and publish it to the Store:

“For all developers of SDKs, libraries, tools and game engines, it is very important to start testing now and release your compatible updates as soon as possible.”

Although not providing news – visual – Android 13 Beta 3 includes June security patch Along with all the changes targeting Pixel devices it’s made the latest drop pixel feature Released on the first Monday of this month.

