Android and Apple phones that will stop working in 2022

Mexico City / 26.12.2021 16:19:26

A new year is coming, and for some it means the demise Cell phones that will “go away”, Well, they won’t work anymore in 2022. If you have any of the following cell phones, you’ll have to save them To renew your device.

According to Google as of January 1 next year, cell phone Which has Android OS version 2.3.7 or lower They will not have updates anymore, so they will become vulnerable to cyber attacks and will gradually become obsolete, so it is recommended to change the equipment.

What cell phones will not work in 2022?

HTC Desire 500.

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

Archos 53 platinum.

Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini.

Caterpillar Cat B15.

Sony Xperia m.

Wiko Sync Five.

Wiko Darknight.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2 phone.

Huawei Ascend G740.

ZTE Grand S Flex.

Lenovo A820.

Huawei Ascend Mate.

ZTE V956.

UMi X2.

Huawei Ascend D2.

Samsung Galaxy Core.

Faea F1.

THL W8.

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo.

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

LG Lucid 2.

LG Optimus F7 phone.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

LG Optimus F5 phone.

LG Optimus L5 II.

LG Optimus L5 II Dual.

LG Optimus L3 II.

LG Optimus L7 II Dual.

LG Optimus L7 II.

LG Optimus F6 phone.

LG Enact.

LG Optimus L4 II Dual.

LG Optimus F3 phone.

LG Optimus L4 II.

LG Optimus L2 II.

LG Optimus F3Q phone.

similarly, Apple reveals iOS iPhones will no longer receive updates in 2022.

iPhone 4 (8 GB)

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8 GB)

Iphone 5

iPhone 5C

In addition to iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus can no longer be repaired In the official Apple Stores.