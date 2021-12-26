WhatsApp Web, how to receive alerts when someone is calling

Millions of people around the world use this app instant message The WhatsApp, which has many benefits, for example, the ability to send messages, photos, voice notes, make video calls, etc.

One of the versions of this platform is WhatsApp Web, which is connected to a computer so you can send and receive messages faster and easier. tell you how Receive alerts when someone is online, so take a note.

How to get alerts when someone is online

The first thing you should know is that inside the application you can see the last time one of your contacts was connected, as long as it is activated, when users can also activate the “hide my last connection” function, but with the trick we have done it will tell you, you can receive alerts when Someone is calling.

The steps you must follow to achieve this are:

Add the extension “WA Web Plus” in the Chrome Store.

Open WhatsApp Web in a new window of Google Chrome.

Find the extension within your browser in the “Extensions” section that has a puzzle piece as an icon and is located in the upper-right part of the window.

Click on the “WA Web Plus” icon, this will automatically open a menu within WhatsApp Web.

Check the “Notify about online contacts” box.

If it works, then when one of your contacts connects, a notification with your contact’s name and the “Online now” legend will be displayed in the lower left of your browser.

Ready, this way you will be able to know when a person is online through WhatsApp Web, if you need to send a message to him, you will know that he is online and you can make use of it to reply to you.

