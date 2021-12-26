WhatsApp: How do you listen to voice messages before sending them? | technology | Android | iOS | mobile | trick | guide | SPORTS-PLAY

During the coronavirus pandemic, Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook, has added new tools in The WhatsApp for users to adapt to the new normal of closures. For example, a contact is now allowed to join a conference call even if they miss the call.

On the other hand, recently significant changes have been made regarding voice notes, which are becoming more and more popular in the app. Instead of writing, many prefer to share their thoughts in a short voice.

In addition to being able to speed up audios to x2, WhatsApp gives us the option to block the record button so we don’t keep the finger and can also listen to them before sending them. This last tool is very useful for those who want to confirm shared information.

How to listen to WhatsApp audios before sending them?

If you block the button to record a voice message, the normal thing is that when you’re done saying everything, just press the green button to send. However, on the left there is a pause button. If you press it, you can stop the recording and listen to it.

If you are not satisfied with the result of the voice memo, you can simply hit the trash button to be able to get rid of it.

How to listen to WhatsApp audios before sending them? (take photo)

