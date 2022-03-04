Android: How to disable the fingerprint reader from the power button | technology | Smart phones | Mobile phones | United States | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

Among the screen unlock options offered by mobile phones Android There is a use of fingerprint. Although there are those who prefer to put a PIN or password to access their information, many trust the patterns or graphics of their fingertips, especially the ring finger. If you have activated this security measure, here we explain how to deactivate it by simply pressing a button on your smartphone.

Computers with Google’s operating system have the ability to deactivate the fingerprint reader when you sleep. This function prevents notifications from being visible.

How to bypass the fingerprint scanner on Android

Enable “Show Lock Option” feature in Android It has certain benefits, as shown by “mobile area” . For this you have to press the side button on the phone and then an icon that will appear on the screen before it goes to sleep mode.

on your smartphone Android Go to settings’.

Go to settings’. Look for the “Security and location” option, it can also be “Security and privacy” depending on the model of equipment you have. Click it.

Tap on “Lock screen settings”.

Then you will see one that says “Show blocking option”. There is an activation slider on the right.

To make sure that it works, press and hold the power button on your phone and check if the “Lock” option appears in the power off menu.

How to bypass the fingerprint reader in Android 11

Go to settings’.

Click on the “View” tab and then on the “Lock” option.

Turn on the “Show lock option” switch.

If you press and hold the power button, the “Lock” option will appear.

By clicking this button, you can only unlock the smartphone with the mobile password.

If you want to forget this function forever and get back what you had before, it is as simple as entering the mobile password and not pressing the Power key several times or touching the “Lock” option.

How to add more than one fingerprint to unlock your ANDROID phone

First, enter the “Settings” or “Settings” of your mobile phone Android .

. Here you should access the “Lock screen” section.

Several functions will appear, scroll down until you find the “Fingerprints” option, touch it.

Since it’s a new phone, they won’t ask you to enter a security pattern, PIN, or password, or else they will.

Now, tap on the “Add a fingerprint” section and place your fingerprint on the sensor of your cell phone, it is recommended to add a fingerprint for each hand.

Finally, hold your fingerprint until the recognition process is finished and tap OK or Done.

Done, you can add many fingerprints and even those of other people, but remember that they will be able to access the information that you have stored on your smartphone AndroidSo, make sure you fingerprint people you trust 100%.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

First, go to the Google Play Store Android And search for the app The WhatsApp .

And search for the app . Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it then access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Now, click on the Be Verified button.

Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

That will be it, we just have to wait The WhatsApp Release a new update in its beta so that you have the function of creating invitation links for conference calls. Remember that the classes for the WhatsApp test program are limited, so we recommend that you install it as soon as possible; In addition, this has its benefits, as here you will get to experience before all the new tools and changes that Meta is making in its instant messaging app.

What does “near” mean on my ANDROID cell phone

Sure enough when I pulled down the notification bar I saw a “Nearby” icon.

This is represented as a knotted arc. Why this?

Well, like Bluetooth, it tends to be able to share all the photos and videos you want in seconds.

This is much faster than infrared or bluetooth itself.

To activate it, you simply have to link your cell phone to the other mobile phone in order to share information.

Best of all, you don’t need mobile data or connection to the same Wi-Fi network to use it.

Neighborhood is fast and stable while transferring photos or videos from one cell phone to another.

