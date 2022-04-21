Android: Trick your smartphone to say who’s calling you | google | technology | lessons | tricks | nda | nnni | | data
There are many utilities used by the operating system Android It provides for all its users without the need to download any particular application. Google’s system adds features we haven’t fully explored yet.
Thanks for the gate Xataka Android We will be able to configure our phone to tell us out loud the name of the person calling us. It is important to note that the steps to follow are exactly the same for all devices, regardless of their brand.
You just have to make sure that you have the app. A phone developed by Google To activate this function.
Tutorial to make my ANDROID phone say who is calling
- Find the mobile app on your smartphone
- Inside the app, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner of the panel, next to the microphone icon
- In the displayed menu, tap Settings
- Scroll down to the Advanced Settings section
- Click on the caller ID announcement
- Enter the option and choose Always
Done, from now on you will hear the name of the person calling you. If the number is not registered, the system voice will say number by cell phone number for the incoming call.
Note that you can also configure this feature to use with hearing aids. Also, you don’t have to worry about your ringtone, as it will keep playing with any incoming call.
How to make your Android phone “scream” when fully charged
- The first thing you have to do is download the app Battery sound alert from Google Play.
- Now give it the corresponding permissions.
- The app is completely free and you will not have any kind of payment until you can do this trick.
- Now go to settings.
- Press the “+” symbol in the app.
- You will see three sections: Mode, Audio, General.
- In “Mode”, you should choose the “Full battery” option and write down the percentage level.
- In the “Audio”, use the “Text-to-speech” option and type the phrase that can be: “George, your phone is already full”.
- And ready. When you plug in your cell phone and it reaches 100%, you can hear a sound telling you that you can now unplug it.
How can I hide my name in WhatsApp groups?
- The first thing will be to enter this site Share.
- Select what is in the box and copy it.
- At that moment you should enter WhatsApp.
- Click on Settings and from there on Profile.
- You will be given the option to edit your name.
- At that time, the previously copied text should be pasted.
- It is better to paste it as many times as you like.
