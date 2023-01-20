Android TV on Samsung or LG TV: Just do it

Today there are different devices with Android TV, from small players like Xiaomi TV Stick or Chromecast to Android TV Boxes. All of these devices come with Google’s operating system. So, once we connect it to our TV, we can start enjoying this program. However, we can also install Android TV on Raspberry Pi.

Get Android TV on your Raspberry Pi

This option is a very good alternative if we have both Raspberry Pi 3 or Pi 4 And we don’t know what to do with it. Well, today we are going to learn how we can mount a multimedia device with Android TV to use it on Samsung or LG Smart TV. This way, you will not have to spend more money on Android TV Box or a new TV.

Before we start, keep in mind that we will need a counter with an extension micro sd cardAt least 16 GB to have enough space for the Raspberry Pi. In addition, the ideal situation is that we have a RaspBerry Pi 4 with 4 GB of RAM, again at least, so that we do not have performance problems. In addition, we will need to consider the following items: Download an image LineageOS for the Raspberry Pi (depending on our model), keyboard, mouse, HDMI cable, and pendrive bundle OpenGApps and app printed.