Andy Ruiz Jr. will fight Tyron Spong at CDMX

Former heavyweight champion Tyrone Spong will fight at a venue to be confirmed, although it could be in the capital’s Plaza de Toros (Video: Twitter/@trillerfight)

Andy Ruiz Jr.The first Mexican-American unified heavyweight champion He will return to Mexico To start a fight, for the first time since 2010. The news was confirmed by the promoter’s social networks Thrill Fight Club. A citizen of California, United States, will drive the poster that Can be disputed at Monumental Plaza de Toros from the capital on July 16, where he will hold his first exhibition at CDMX Arena.

through the account Tweet embed On the social network Twitter, it was announced, “The first unified heavyweight champion of Mexican origin It will arrive in Mexico City on July 16th to Thrill Fight Club. Andy Ruiz vs. Tyrone Sponge”.. Attached, a promotional video that showed photos of the Mexican capital and statements of the brawl was posted under the signature Thrill Fight Club.

Although the location of the fight has not been confirmed, the boxing specialist, Ernest AmadorHe responded to the post on his Twitter account and confirmed the confrontation It will take place at the Monumental Plaza de Toros in the Mexican capital. With this, the character who defeated Anthony Joshua in 2019 will be presented at the same venue that will pay tribute to legendary coach and manager Ignacio Berstin in May of the same year.

Andy Ruiz will fight Tyrone Spong in Mexico City (Images: CUARTOSCURO/Instagram- @tyrone_spong)

David Tetro chief Thrill Fight Club, repeated the video on his social network on Instagram. Additionally, he stated, “We have high expectations for this event. Face the best weightlifters in the world in boxing and MMA In a battle to decide who is the best,” in the middle boxing scene. So far, neither of the two people involved in the fight have released comments on their social networks.

The match between Ruiz Jr. and Tyrone Sponge will be a pay-per-view card. In addition to Andy’s return to athletic activity since May 2021, when he beat Chris Areola at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Brawl means full weight premiere in Mexico City. It is worth noting that the last time he appeared on one of the arenas in the country was on February 12, 2010 at the Mexicali Municipal Sports Hall.

Tyrone Sponge Ho Martial artist and fighter Born in Suriname, but with Dutch citizenship. Since 2015, he entered boxing as a member of the full weight category. In this aspect it is assumed a Unbeaten record of 14 fights, with 13 by knockoutBeside Three successful defenses From the Latin Championship approved by the World Boxing Council (WBCand the World Boxing Organization (WBO)WBO) which he won in October 2017.

Tyrone Spong entered boxing in 2015 and has remained undefeated through 14 fights (Image: Instagram/@tyrone_spong)

The 36-year-old boxer has not fought since August 31, 2019, when he defeated Ecuadorean Jason Menda by knockout in the second round of the fight held at a multifunctional gym in Merida, Yucatan. His strength in gloves is due, in large part, to his physical characteristics since then 1.88 meters In his last fight, he recorded a weight 217 lbs or 98.6 kg.

The athlete also known as Lord of the Ring He conducted five battles in the national territory, although only three of his opponents were Mexicans, that is, Hugo Leon, Juan Carlos Salas and Sergio Ramirez. The other two competitors are Ecuadorean boxer and Brazilian Carlos Nascimento. Four of his exhibitions were held in Mérida, Yucatan, while another was held in Aguascalientes.

While, Andy Ruiz will fight again to continue the search for a new world title. The last time the boxer of Mexican descent played was judged on May 1, 2021 against Chris Areola. He is 32 years old, he has a record 34 wins, 22 of them by knockout, and two losses.

