Efrain Juarez, the Mexican coach preparing with Pep Guardiola

The new era of Mexican coaches begins to give more names to the future of football benches in the Aztecs and among those names stand out names such as the former football player and the national team, Efrin Juarez.

Efrain retired as a professional player a few years ago, but never left the field. The former defender began training as a strategist in the technical staff of New York City subordinate Mla team that has a direct partnership with

Manchester

From England and this made the Mexican get a chance to speak with one of the best coaches in the world, like Pep Guardiola.

Exclusively with Efraín Juárez, MLS Champion

“Well I really enjoy learning day in and day out, it is a very important opportunity in my career in my life to go to a club like NYC which has an organization behind it like Manchester City.to have those opportunities to talk and engage daily with Manchester, to be able to talk with the best or one of the best coaches in the world, like

Pep Guardiola

when the opportunity arises, I do it very happy, excited, happy, obviously very excited about whatever may come next, but at the same time working on myself, introducing myself to what is in it New York City,” Efrain Juarez commented in an interview with Azteca Deportes.

Efrain Juarez likes Pep Guardiola

Efrin Juarez He’s been preparing as a coach for three years and doesn’t despair of getting a chance on the bench, be that United States MLS His name has long sounded for directing teams like the Chicago Fire or in Aztec football where he has the illusion that he can coach.

“It’s obviously part of my dreams, it’s part of my day to day, one of my goals is a reality and I have an illusion And the dream of being able to direct, but the times will present themselves, when? We don’t know, because the truth is we don’t know, but what I have to do is keep working, keep learning, gain experience, and today is my third year in this position, we are already champions, in this league is very competitive. “.

For now, Efrain is focused on the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals where his team, New York City, is at a disadvantage against the Seattle Sounders, key in which he will face the winner.

cougars

And who reached the final of the said tournament.

“This is the first time that we are in a semi-final Concachampionswith aspirations to play a final, with great hope of being able to progress, to represent MLS in a final against a Mexican team that will be between Cruz Azul or Pumas, whoever comes out of that key and obviously we are with the illusion of being able to achieve the goals of this tournament, which is to continue The competition in the league, the Conchampion, in both tournaments, I hope things will happen to be able to achieve them,” he concluded.

