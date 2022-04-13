La Jornada – Tigres, Rayadas and Chivas, among the best clubs in CONCACAF

Tigres, Monterrey, Chivas and Atlas, Liga Mx Femenil representatives, are present at Top-10 of the best teams in CONCACAF, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

In a statement issued yesterday on social media, the Women’s League announced that this week this body published a list of the best clubs that were evaluated according to their performance in the national and international tournaments they have played during the past 12 months at the global and confederate levels. level.

Similarly, he explained that in the case of CONCACAF, the group from the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL), the team with the most national championships (four), settled in second place in the rankings, with 234 points, trailing only the Portland Thorns, of the League The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) of the United States, which collected 314 units.

The current Women’s League prostitute, in which she has won two titles, Riads is fourth on the list with 204 points.

For its part, Guadalajara, who in 2017 won her first Mexican championship, added 174 units to finish seventh. The table closes with Atlas Red and Black in tenth place with 159 points.

The rest of the teams that make up the roster come from American football. The OL Reign Club ranks third with 210 units. While Washington Spirit and Gotham FC, tied with 195 points, are fifth and sixth, respectively. Meanwhile, Chicago Red Stars are eighth with 170 units, and North Carolina Courage is ninth with 160.

It is worth noting that three of the four Mexican teams, Tigres, Monterrey and Chivas, have already secured their qualification to the current Clausura 2022 tournament.