Angie Palacios in the ranking to go to the Olympics by winning three golds in three international tournaments | Other sports | Sports

The Ecuadorian weightlifter is ranked 1st in South America, Ibero-American and Open held in Colombia.

Ecuadorian Angie Palacios has achieved three titles during the South American and Ibero-American Championships and the Open Weightlifting Championships held in Cali, Colombia, and Olympic Games qualification allows her to enter rating To be in Tokyo 2020.

Palacios, who participated in the 64kg division, was a competitor to the representatives of Colombia, Germany, Finland, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and Nicaragua, who also pursued goals to improve their position in the world rankings.

In the rating From the World Weightlifting Federation, the Ecuadorian weightlifter occupies the thirteenth square, fewer than two Chinese representatives, two from North Korea, two from Colombia, two from Romania, one from Taipei, Colombia, Canada, Venezuela and the United States.

The application of the rule that prevents two representatives from the same country from attending, that North Korea has been notified that it will not attend the global event and a pending decision against one of those countries in rating, The Ecuadorian will finish in seventh or sixth, ensuring their presence in Tokyo. According to the regulations, the top eight of rating.

Participate in Colombia

Angie, who became the youngest in her department at the age of 21, lifted 98 kg on her first outing on the starting platform; Then, on his second presentation, he set the bar at 103 kilograms and failed. To complete his participation in this major, he increased his weight to 104 kilograms and was a good lift, thus taking first place in all three competitions. Colombian Natalia Lamosa is closest to the Ecuadorian, putting 103 kg in three good tries.

Bisas For three chances, the National Anthem of Ecuador sounds like the South American Championships, the Ibero-American Championship, and the Olympic Games Open Qualifiers. # Tokyo 2020 With Angie Palacios, he added 9 golds, weighing 64 kg Congratulations hero !!# Ecuador_team🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/7ZqcVacIEl – Comite_Olimpico_Ecu (ECUADORolimpico) May 13, 2021

In clean mode, champion multiple sister Neisi Dajomes has been out of the game since she started with 115kg on the bar, went 120kg and finished with 125kg as her best time. All their uprisings received a white flag. The German Lisa Marie Schweitzer was the closest to getting hot, which despite failing in her first two attempts she lifted 120 kg in her third round.

The total for the Olympics was in favor of the Ecuadorian, which amounted to 229 kg. Second square left for Colombian Natalia Lamosa, with a score of 224; The German bronze medalist was won by Lisa Marie Schweitzer, weighing 220 kg.

Records were in both international competitions:

South American Championships

Start: Angie Palacios (Ecuador) 104 kilograms 2 – Natalia Lamosa (Colombia) 103; 3 – Claudia Oliva (Chile) 74 kg.

Cleaning and refreshing: Angie Palacios 125 kg 2 – Natalia Lamosa, 121 kg; 3. Claudia Oliva 95 kilo.

Olympic Total: Angie Palacios 229 kg Natalia Lamosa, 224 kg; 3. Claudia Oliva, 169 kg.

Ibero-American Championship

Start: Angie Palacios (Ecuador), 104 kilograms 2 – Natalia Lamosa (Colombia) 103; 3 – Lesbia Cruz (Guatemala) 81 kg.

Cleaning and refreshing: Angie Palacios 125 kg 2 – Natalia Lamosa, 121 kg; 3. Lesbia Cruz 100 km.

Olympic Total: Angie Palacios 229 kg Natalia Lamosa, 224 kg; 3 – Lesbia Cruz 181 kg.

open

Start: Angie Palacios (Ecuador) 104 kilograms 2 – Natalia Lamosa (Colombia) 103; 3 – Lisa Marie Schweitzer (Germany) 100 kg.

Cleaning and refreshing: Angie Palacios 125 kg 2 – Natalia Lamosa, 121 kg; 3. Lisa Marie Schweitzer, 120 kg.

Olympic Total: Angie Palacios 229 kg Natalia Lamosa, 224 kg; 3. Lisa Marie Schweitzer, 220 kg. (Dr)