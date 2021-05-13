A professor from UCAV is involved in a solidarity project combining health and sport in the time of Covid in Uganda

The doctor, with an international male in biomedicine and a degree in physical activity and sports science, participated in this solidarity journey to extend runners from Ethiopia to Uganda as part of the teaching team of the project

Professor of Early Childhood and Elementary Education Degrees at the Catholic University of Avila (UCAV) Sons Hernandez Sanchez Take part in an expedition to develop a new solidarity project on sport and health in Uganda.

UCAV reported that the doctor, with an international mention in biomedicine and a degree in physical activity and sports science, participated in this solidarity trip to extend runners of Ethiopia to Uganda as part of the teaching team on the project. The project is divided into: Three areas of work, training, physical therapy and sports material delivery.

This project follows the Runners for Ethiopia, a collaborative initiative formed by active runners, coaches, physiotherapists and organizers of sporting events and excursions in the African country, who have come together to offer their assistance, experience and knowledge to athletes from Ethiopia after seeing the conditions in which the promising youth of this country are trained.

Through classes, guided training courses and coaching in both Domestic technical team, professional athletes, promising young people or athletes with health problems, The mission of Sonsoles Hernández was to help them prepare for international competitions with knowledge and techniques typical of Spanish high-performance centers.

Despite the many barriers I faced when reaching these countries, such as Language and lack of sports facilities, their quality, technical or health knowledge, or specific training This makes homework difficult, and the desire to learn and enthusiasm quickly make a difference, and the teacher thinks it does “A journey in which learning is reciprocal and flows in both directions, where professionals and teachers dispose of themselves in order to continue learning on the educational and personal levels.”