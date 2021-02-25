Attack on Titan: Title Leak of Final Chapter

Only a few episodes remained until the final season of The attack on the Giants, And as manga fans already know, there are still many mysteries to be solved. After an attack Marley Organized by Eren Jaeger, It seems that Armen, Mikasa And the rest Survey companies They still have a few more enemies to worry about.

Through social networks, fans have already managed to decode what will be the title of the anime’s final chapter, which seems to be divided into two parts. “Heaven and EarthThe name of this will be an epic conclusion, and the community believes the title hides some kind of secret message.

On the other hand, it is manga The attack on the Giants There are only two chapters left to reach the series finale, and although no type of continuation or show of the saga has been confirmed, fans consider it only a matter of time before its release. He. She. after every thing, The attack on the Giants It has become one of the most popular franchises in recent years.

Across: The Book of Characters