Attack on Titan: Title Leak of Final Chapter

10 mins ago Leo Adkins
about Rodolfo Leon
0 comment
02/24/2021 3:13 PM


Only a few episodes remained until the final season of The attack on the Giants, And as manga fans already know, there are still many mysteries to be solved. After an attack Marley Organized by Eren Jaeger, It seems that Armen, Mikasa And the rest Survey companies They still have a few more enemies to worry about.

Through social networks, fans have already managed to decode what will be the title of the anime’s final chapter, which seems to be divided into two parts. “Heaven and EarthThe name of this will be an epic conclusion, and the community believes the title hides some kind of secret message.

On the other hand, it is manga The attack on the Giants There are only two chapters left to reach the series finale, and although no type of continuation or show of the saga has been confirmed, fans consider it only a matter of time before its release. He. She. after every thing, The attack on the Giants It has become one of the most popular franchises in recent years.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Across: The Book of Characters




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie fanatic and pop culture fan.

More Stories

a SpaceX is a spaceport in the Gulf of Mexico to travel from one point to another on Earth in 30 minutes

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Rumor: All presumed gameplay ads for tomorrow have been filtered

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Niantic reaffirms its commitment to fighting cheaters in Pokémon GO by explaining some of their actions – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

NASA placed a hidden message on the probe parachute upon its arrival on Mars and people on the Internet decoded it

1 day ago Leo Adkins

6 new Google improvements for Android devices for all comers of the day

2 days ago Leo Adkins

An extremely rare SEGA arcade machine exists on a vacant lot

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

28 funny tweets about exercises that you can read without sweat

8 mins ago Mia Thompson

Attack on Titan: Title Leak of Final Chapter

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

CDMX will safely stimulate tourism

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

JP Morgan shuts down private banking in Mexico; She will transfer her clients to BBVA

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Regé-Jean Page responds to rumors of being the new James Bond

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter