Last week’s Nintendo Direct survey results and inclusion of Pyra and Mythra in Smash Bros. – Nintenderos

As you remember well, soon after Nintendo Direct from last week, We shared a survey with you where we asked what you think about this presentation, as well as including Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Well, here we bring you the survey results.

In them, it is made of Almost 3,000 votesWe can see that announcing a new game that you liked the most is Splatoon 3 followed by Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Project Triangle Strategy; An announcement about a current game that you liked the most was the arrival of Pyra and Mythra for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate followed by Super Mario content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a new Monster Hunter Rise trailer; Pyra and Mythra were announced as Super Smash Bros. DLC was liked somewhat; Many of you would not have expected these characters for the game; Most of you don’t care much about getting these characters; They’re the third character you like the most in Fighters Pass II, behind Sefirot and Steve; The note you give to Direct is great.

You have here Graphics:

What is your opinion? Do you agree with the answers?