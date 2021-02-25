Last week’s Nintendo Direct survey results and inclusion of Pyra and Mythra in Smash Bros. – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

As you remember well, soon after Nintendo Direct from last week, We shared a survey with you where we asked what you think about this presentation, as well as including Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Well, here we bring you the survey results.

In them, it is made of Almost 3,000 votesWe can see that announcing a new game that you liked the most is Splatoon 3 followed by Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Project Triangle Strategy; An announcement about a current game that you liked the most was the arrival of Pyra and Mythra for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate followed by Super Mario content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a new Monster Hunter Rise trailer; Pyra and Mythra were announced as Super Smash Bros. DLC was liked somewhat; Many of you would not have expected these characters for the game; Most of you don’t care much about getting these characters; They’re the third character you like the most in Fighters Pass II, behind Sefirot and Steve; The note you give to Direct is great.

You have here Graphics:

What is your opinion? Do you agree with the answers?

More Stories

Attack on Titan: Title Leak of Final Chapter

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

a SpaceX is a spaceport in the Gulf of Mexico to travel from one point to another on Earth in 30 minutes

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Rumor: All presumed gameplay ads for tomorrow have been filtered

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Niantic reaffirms its commitment to fighting cheaters in Pokémon GO by explaining some of their actions – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

NASA placed a hidden message on the probe parachute upon its arrival on Mars and people on the Internet decoded it

2 days ago Leo Adkins

6 new Google improvements for Android devices for all comers of the day

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

China is showing lunar samples brought by Chang’e 5 – Science – Life

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Last week’s Nintendo Direct survey results and inclusion of Pyra and Mythra in Smash Bros. – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Saint Pete Beach, Florida, was voted the best beach in the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – During the pandemic, Mexico has increased its exports to China

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Luca”, Pixar’s next movie, premiere with good moments and surprise

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter