Australian Open 2021: Results of the second round of women’s table – tennis – sport

The Japanese Naomi Osaka (3) The Spanish Garbini Muguruza (14) Succeeded in overcoming second-round matches at the Australian Open after defeating Russian Lyudmila Samsonova and French Caroline Garcia, respectively; While Roman Simona Halep (2) A difficult confrontation with the local, Agla Tomljanovic, was resolved 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, on a day marked by heat and temperatures exceeding thirty degrees.

They could not meet the best of the Czechs Petra Kvitova (9) and Canadian Bianca Andreescu (8) when he collided with a Romanian Sorana Cercia By 6-4, 1-6 and 6-4, and Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-3, 6-2 respectively.

Muguruza was unfazed by the sudden heat that she woke up with Melbourne Park He closed his third round pass 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour after being introduced to more conservative tennis with fourteen non-compulsive fouls.

The Spanish last played the Australian Open on an outdoor game was in the first round of the final edition when they were about to fall against America. Shelby Rogers After experiencing serious physical problems.

His ability to execute that match after receiving a stiff 6-0 in the first set could be the cornerstone of that Garbiñe She would build her progression to the final in which she then fell against the American Sophia Kenin In three groups.

After a dangerous match, the Spanish confirmed the good feelings she experienced after reaching the final in Yara Valley Classic She made her debut in the first “major tournament” of the season with two resounding wins.

Muguruza will have the last positive record after he had his only match with his third-round opponent, Dias, at the start of 2020 in the Championship Shenzhen (China).

From its Roman side Halep He leaned over the cliff after returning from an unfavorable score of 5-2 in the playoff set. Halep, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, overcame a second hurdle at Melbourne Park for the third time in a row and left the track alive. Margaret Court Arena.

The Romanian’s characteristic toughness waned, after the accumulation of 37 non-compulsory mistakes, caused in part by one of the most aggressive copies of the Croatian-born Australian. The next competitor will be the Russian Veronica Kudermetova After he imposed himself on his countryman Varvara Gracheva.

Japanese Naomi Osaka decided the match after defeating French Garcia 6-2 6-3 and will play her first big match in the third round against the Tunisian. Anas Jaber (27).

“Onnes is a very fun girl and a great personality,” said the US Open champion after she overcame a second hurdle to her. “I really want to meet her.” Garcia’s experience, ranked fourth in the world, did not frighten the wild Osaka, who added a total of 23 direct hits.

This aggressiveness remained within the safety margins after receiving 14 non-compulsive fouls in an hour-long match played at night.

American Serena Williams (10) The accelerator did not fire after repeating the force with which he passed the first show to defeat the Serbian this time. Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0, and in the next round she will meet Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Serena completed her second test with flying colors after dominating from start to finish a showdown in which she collected only 26 winners and eleven Easy Fouls, considering her offensive career. Exactly a tennis player from Michigan (The United States) faced his next opponent in the first round of the last edition, as he easily won the first round with a score of 6-0, 6-3.

With today’s win, the 39-year-old is five games away from tying Australian record Margaret Court with 24 titles. Big Slash Strikes.

The Belarusian Arena Sabalenka, who beat Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (6) 6-3 and Polish Ija Swiatik (15), also confirmed her passes as the main seeds, after beating Italian Camilla Giorgi 6-2 6-4. .

Czech Markita Fondrosova (19) and Russian Veronika Kudermetova (32) also entered the next round as seeds. The Italian from former Sarah Irani, Frenchwoman Fiona Vero and American Anne Lee continued their careers in Melbourne Park.

EFE