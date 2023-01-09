Badminton Zamora shows her more supportive side for ‘Uganda children’

12 hours ago Sharon Hanson

the CD Badminton Zamora showed the most supportive side Thanks to Celebrate a charity course for the benefit of NGO “Children of Uganda”.

Aitor LandersPresident and Coach of the Club, having passed through this African country in July, where he was able to see the amazing work that Babies Uganda is doing in the area, decided to organize this charity contest to raise a large amount of money that will go entirely to the organization.

one lived A large influx of participants, up to 80, from the clubs of Salamanca, Valladolid, Laguna de Duero and, of course, Zamorawhich also highlights a great participation from the Morales del Vino badminton team.

All morning they enjoyed a festive atmosphere in the stands of Manuel Campa, with intense and equal matches, with both federal and non-federal categories, from 6 to 60 years old.

Thanks to this initiative, 800 euros have been raised, which will undoubtedly be of great benefit in Uganda, in collaboration with the orphanage, school or medical center, which is financed and coordinated by the NGO.

CD Badminton Zamora starts 2023 with great vigor, resuming training for all groups this week, in preparation for the first competitions of the season, which are just beginning.

More Stories

Shakira performs the first song with a direct hit towards Pique – International Football – Sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Tony Rodriguez Duvale: I was different in Asia and in the United States

20 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Risk of Ebola outbreak in Uganda affecting Europe remains ‘extremely low’

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin addresses the crowd for the first time after suffering a heart attack

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Deschamps signs extension to continue to lead France

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The PSG boss expects Messi to play on Wednesday

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Snezana van Houwelingen and Alejandra Mora • Mentor and participant in the EWA mentoring programme

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ten Aesthetic Medicine Institutions have been suspended in the SLP

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Shakira performs the first song with a direct hit towards Pique – International Football – Sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

3 years of travel, 22,000 km and over 17 countries

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

Netflix: A two-hour movie based on a true event that won’t let you move from your chair

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter