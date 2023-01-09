Badminton Zamora shows her more supportive side for ‘Uganda children’

the CD Badminton Zamora showed the most supportive side Thanks to Celebrate a charity course for the benefit of NGO “Children of Uganda”.

Aitor LandersPresident and Coach of the Club, having passed through this African country in July, where he was able to see the amazing work that Babies Uganda is doing in the area, decided to organize this charity contest to raise a large amount of money that will go entirely to the organization.

one lived A large influx of participants, up to 80, from the clubs of Salamanca, Valladolid, Laguna de Duero and, of course, Zamorawhich also highlights a great participation from the Morales del Vino badminton team.

All morning they enjoyed a festive atmosphere in the stands of Manuel Campa, with intense and equal matches, with both federal and non-federal categories, from 6 to 60 years old.

Thanks to this initiative, 800 euros have been raised, which will undoubtedly be of great benefit in Uganda, in collaboration with the orphanage, school or medical center, which is financed and coordinated by the NGO.

CD Badminton Zamora starts 2023 with great vigor, resuming training for all groups this week, in preparation for the first competitions of the season, which are just beginning.