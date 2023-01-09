Shakira performs the first song with a direct hit towards Pique – International Football – Sports
Shakira and Pique.
Shakira and Pique.
The lyrics read: “A wolf like me is not for men like you.”
Jan. 9, 2023, 03:32 p.m
The year 2023 began clearly for Shakira and Gerard Pique, the former partner who announced their separation in June 2022, but did not stop producing daily news.
Everything indicates that the Colombian woman had to postpone her trip to… Miami, United States, where he settles for his father’s health.
Pique continues his game, the “Kings League”, the football tournament he promoted, which would have sparked a rift with the Colombian in recent days.
Last Friday the former defender was the running game champion and was accompanied by his eldest son, Milan.
Shakira replied and indicated that she did not like the presence of her son in that “pickpocket” at all, because she did not obtain her consent.
the message
This Monday, the Spanish media released a new song by the Colombian, in which he published a phrase that he considered a direct blow towards Pique.
“A coyote like me is not for men like you! 1/11,” Barranquillera wrote in Trail, much to my curiosity.
Shakira’s messages to her former partner seem to be on repeat since the release of her “I congratulate you” a few months ago.
Jan. 9, 2023, 03:32 p.m
