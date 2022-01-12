Barcelona-Real Madrid, the first Clasico of the year will determine the Super Cup final: time, TV and squad

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet for a place in the Super Cup final (Gettyimages)

growth for Barcelona Since the arrival of Xavi Hernández, he has been tested in an unusual environment, where King Fahd International Stadium for Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), which will host the first official classic tournament outside Spain, in which real Madrid He must respond to his role as the best player in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

The first season title will be abandoned A classic in the semi-finals raised expectation. The 30,000 tickets available to watch the promising crossing of the Super Cup have been exhausted in the duel of eternal rivals crossing the border. On the other side of the switch, there is a file Atletico Madrid and Bilbao will search for the remaining ticket.

this will be The first disputed official outside Spanish territory Through history with two precedents in friendly matches: the first in 2017 in Miami (USA) with the victory of Barcelona (3-2) and the second in 1982, in Barquisimeto (Venezuela), which the Whites won (1-0).

This will be the third crucial match that Xavi will face since his first appearance as Barcelona coach, after the previous two matches against him. Benfica and Bayern Munich Which prevented him from continuing in the Champions League.

Now the situation is different. hTwo months have passed since the coach was signed by the culé . team, the team has improved in both game and results and has brought back key players like Ansu Fati and Pedri and a possible debut for Ferran Torres.

They were also able to enter the call Frankie de Jong Who recovered from the elongation in the sole of his left leg suffered in Linares, and a miracle Ronald AraujoLast Friday, he underwent surgery for a fracture of the second and third metacarpals of his right hand. Instead, they will be low-key Eric Garcia, who was injured on Saturday against Granada, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite.

In the meantime, Real Madrid must respond to its role as the favorite after what has been proven so far in both the League and the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti will have the festival team that Vinicius Jr It occupies a key role in the attack with Karim Benzema. Between Marco Asensio and Rodrygo the rest of the Trident will be determined.

Introduction letter to the classic devastating. The elegant duo consisting of Benzema Vinicius, 22 goals from the French and 14 goals from the Brazilian, Only they are adding more goals this season than all of Barcelona (35).

the you are meringue He hasn’t lost a classic since March 2019 They have come to dominate a duel marked by the seasons. They emerged victorious from the round of four and also dominated the history of matches in the Spanish Super Cup with eight wins in fourteen matches, four for Barcelona and two draws.

Possible exercises

Barcelona: Ter Stegen. Alves, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Nico, Frenkie de Jong; Dembele, Gavi and Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mindy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema.

hour: 19.00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

Television: DirecTV 1610

Stadium: King Fahd International Company.

