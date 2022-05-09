Beyond electric cars – El Sol de México

The revolution in transportation is obvious and one of the alternatives to all our transportation options, from electric bikes to motorcycles, buses, freight trains or even cargo tractors and heavy trucks, may be electricity, because it does not require gasoline and diesel in an internal combustion engine.

Electric transportation will be vital if we are to stop climate change, if we can make all transportation – not just cars – electric, we will reduce nearly a fifth of the emissions we generate as well as enjoy cleaner air and from quieter cities.

We have high hopes that electric cars will become an electoral issue in some countries. This is a good start for what is needed to combat climate change.

In fact, electric cars have been around for more than 120 years and in 1900 they only accounted for a third of all cars in the US, people were looking for them because they were very clean and quiet too, the drawback was that the cost and weight of batteries were high, which left the way open for motors internal combustion.

Solar energy has become a very cheap form of energy, in fact the most accessible in human history, and lighter lithium batteries are now cheaper. These inventions have allowed electric vehicle manufacturers to become more competitive.

Solar energy is directed to the electric vehicle’s battery so it can provide much lower operating costs than internal combustion engines, so much simpler engines also mean much lower maintenance costs.

Innovations in electric public transport are real and in the past two decades there have been remarkable developments, particularly in smart technology in trains and trams as well as regenerative braking and sensors that allow active suspension. These kinds of advances have been accepted by electric car manufacturers, and now all electric cars have regenerative braking, which increases energy efficiency as well as smart sensors that assist with steering and active suspension, meaning the cars are safer and drive smoother.

You can see in buses they have rail-like movement and this is made possible by the new technologies that have been invented for high speed rail, so there is no reason why solar technology should be limited to cars. All vehicles with a combustion engine can be easily replaced by electricity.

There are signs that electric mobility is possible, in fact electric scooters are popping up in major cities, giving people a shorter, faster and cheaper way to travel.

In the field of electric bikes, they are very popular among commuters and families who eventually choose to buy one of this type, doing so instead of a second car. Worldwide, small electric mobility, such as skateboards and bicycles, is growing at more than 17 percent annually, and by 2030 it is expected to quadruple current sales of $50 billion.

Many countries still do not get much help from their governments on this problem, even though they are switching to all kinds of electric vehicles on their own initiative.

Cars, bikes, motorcycles, off-road trams, buses, etc. can be an important part of the transition to cheaper first world mobility. But the policies presented so far indicate that neither side has reached the cross-cutting point that electricity will bring.

As this stage of electrification is still very early, it would be consistent to allow countries’ infrastructure to work towards establishing strategic directions for each mode of electric transportation, with even bus network plans that are part of the transition towards zero emissions and EV policies to consider: Small electric mobility, electric public transport, electric trucks, freight trains and agricultural vehicles.

