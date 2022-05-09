The Chilean Parasurfing team began preparing for the World Cup in the United States

This weekend I stay at Totoralillo Beach, Coquimbo District, National Parasurf Centre. Appointed by the manager FECHSURF coach, Boris Weber, and federation manager and coach, Christian Encalada.

This work was carried out in preparation for the World Cup in Hawaii, the US Open, and the ISA World Cup in California, which this year will be held in the United States. “As a federation, we give Parasurf the same priority to the rest of the surfing disciplines. We have a great team that has already achieved a historic result in the last World Cup by winning six medalsOur mission is to give them the tools to continue to develop successfully and continue to represent our country in the best way,” said Chilean Surfing Federation President Patricia Albornoz.

The athletes who attended the event were those who participated in the 2021 ISA World Cup along with Andrea Martinez of La Serena, Noemi Alvarez (Limash), Miguel Rojas (Coquimbo) and Elias Valencia (Romeral)who conducted video sessions for individual analysis, competition strategy measurement activities













