Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu He confirmed that he will not participate in the next Australian Open.



The difficulties she faced in recent years forced her to make this decision.

“As you all know, the past two years have been quite challenging for me for a variety of reasons. Especially this year in particular, I spent several weeks in isolation, which has taken a toll on me, both mentally and physically,” he explained. Tennis player in social networks.

sadness and confusion

“Also, my grandmother spent several weeks in intensive care for Covid virus, which hit me hard. I didn’t feel much like myself, especially when I was training or playing tournaments. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders. I couldn’t separate myself. From everything that happened outside Maidan, I was feeling the group. Sadness and confusion took its toll on me,” he admitted.

The WTA’s 46 were crowned champions for three tournaments, including the 2019 US Open. “I want to give myself extra time to remake, recover, and grow from this (like cliches and voices) and continue to inspire doing good, giving back and working on myself because I know that by doing this I will come back stronger than ever. So, I will not start my season in Australia this year, but I will take some extra time to reflect, train and prepare for next season 2022.”

