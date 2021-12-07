Swede Daniel Stahl is still intractable

Mathematical Writing, 1 September (EFE). – Swede Daniel Stahl, the gold medalist in the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, achieved his thirteenth consecutive victory of the season, after winning on Wednesday the discus test at the Brussels meeting, the twelfth stage of the Diamond League, with a shot of 67.01 meters.

Regardless of competition, competitors or theatre, since this time the test has not taken place at the King Baudouin Stadium, the usual place of the Van Damme Memorial, but in the Cambre Forest, one of the lungs of the Belgian capital, no one can with the Swedish disc.

In fact, the current world champion, Stahl, only missed out on the victory this year, on May 29 in the Swedish town of Vaxkho, where he overtook Scandinavian compatriot Simon Peterson, silver medalist at the last Tokyo Games.

Since then, Stahl only knew victory. A massive streak the Swede was unwilling to break through in Brussels, made clear with a first throw of 69.31 metres, which ensured North’s presence in the final round.

Final throw was also qualified for by Slovenian Christian Sieh, having reached 65.68 meters in his fifth attempt, and Jamaican Federic Dakers and current world runner-up with a throw of 65.17 metres.

But La Dacres, who finished second with a final attempt of 61.75 metres, and La Seyeh, who relegated to third after creating a void with his last shot, can both with Swede Daniel Stahl, who took the win by 67.01 metres. .

Even worse was his compatriot Simon Peterson, the current Olympic runner-up, who finished sixth with a record 63.57 metres, while Colombian Mauricio Ortega, seventh at the last Tokyo Olympics, finished eighth with a best attempt of 62.76 metres.