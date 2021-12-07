Humberto Chupete Suazo visits the Chilean team in the US before the duel Mexico LA ROJA What time and when does it play?

The striker, who left Raya2 in the final hours, was involved with two players from La Roja. He was happy on social networks with a mention of Deportes La Serena.

Humberto Suazo was with the La Roga players
Thursday night Chile team He has a new date with the face of history Mexico. From 00:05, the team led by Martin Lasarte faces the Aztecs in a friendly match, and thinks about the rest of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

La Roja will face the disciples of Gerardo Martino, With Benjamin Galdams among them, in the first two meetings of the US tour. After facing tomorrow night, our country will have to face El Salvador on Sunday also at dawn.

The matches will not be easy, because Lasarte will not own the historical games and will try, for the first time since his arrival, with a much smaller team. The task ahead will be vital for the new faces to gain confidence in the future, and they have received tremendous support this Tuesday.

More than a great visit came to the Chile Focus Hotel in Houston, Texas, to offer their support to the players. Humberto Suazo He was seen with some members of the campus and took the time to take pictures with some.

sucker, He terminated his contract with Raya2 of Mexico And preparing for his return to Chilean football, he used his time in the United States to see his old friends. In fact, there was someone with whom he had more than one private encounter.

Zacharias Lopez, a former partner at Deportes La Serena, was one of those photographed with Suazo. “Don’t cry my friendThis question is from Planet Ghoul, but he wasn’t the only one since then Claudio Baeza He also won his title with the scorer. “What a joy to see you little brother‘, he confirmed.

Chile continues to work intensively in its preparations for Thursday’s match against Mexico. The meeting starts at 00:05 AM, so you’ll have to stay up late if you want to be rocked by the affection of a sweet, cuddly red.

Check out Humberto Suazo’s visit to La Roja in United States

