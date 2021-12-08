The Thai League postpones the start of its matches for two weeks due to “Covid-19”

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

pandemic COVID-19 It has seriously affected the progress of practically everything in the world and in the world Sports Not saved, as tournaments, tournaments, events and games have been canceled to reduce the risk of further virus infections as more variants spread.

However, despite world-class events such as Tokyo 2020 Olympics If it were to take place, other sports establishments have chosen to stay out and postpone their tracks.

Now a new event has been postponed, as the head of Thai League football, Korawe Brisananantakul Confirm that the match will start Thai League It will be delayed due to the COVID-19 emergency.

COVID-19 postpones Thai Football League

The Thai League postpones the start of its matches for two weeks due to “Covid-19”

The league will start on July 31 before the postponement

On July 31, the match will be held between the Thai teams to open Competition, for about two weeks, and back until August 13, because Thailand Live one of the worst moments of the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has been so serious that hospitals are becoming saturated and hotels are being used for patients, leading to an increase in infections and deaths, which is the main reason for the delay in the Thai league.

It is worth noting that before making a decision Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports The recommendation was launched, and after the meeting that the Ministry of Health will have with the government tomorrow, one of the main suggestions is to limit freedom of movement.

Thailand League 2021 may be delayed further

The Thai League postpones the start of its matches for two weeks due to “Covid-19”

Event officials will ensure 100% security before matches start

And the organization revealed that players will be fully vaccinated before that date, as only half of them have been vaccinated so far, so this may cause the league to be delayed until after August 13.

On the other hand, it was not the only sports federation to postpone its events, since Formula 1 recently canceled the Australian Grand Prix due to restrictions on the COVID-19And, unlike the Thai league, it is not known if it will be restored.

Follow us Google NewsAnd Facebook social networking site And Twitter To keep you informed of today’s news!

More Stories

Humberto Chupete Suazo visits the Chilean team in the US before the duel Mexico LA ROJA What time and when does it play?

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Swede Daniel Stahl is still intractable

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Bianca Andreescu will not be in the Australian Open – Tennis – Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The United States announces a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Today’s newspaper | There will be a final with Paraguay in the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Carla Angola is on the list of the 100 most prominent Venezuelans for 2021

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Tips For Developing Your Business Web Portal as per business needs

5 mins ago Leo Adkins

The National Institute of Statistics promotes the constitutional controversy against the Union spending budget for the fiscal year 2022

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Thai League postpones the start of its matches for two weeks due to “Covid-19”

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Here’s how Ditto can improve your Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl gaming experience – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The patient with the omicron variant is fine and there are no injuries: SSa

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring