Black Label will have a sequel in webcomic format

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is back on the scene.

Forgotten Temple is the new web comic in the franchise.

The Assassins franchise has grown year by year, Assassin’s Creed has captivated millions of players with its amazing stories and teachingsIn fact, if you want to know more details, here is this article that looks back at all the years of the saga. We have gone through many eras, met many influential people in the direction of the world, and of course assassinated many other goals. On this occasion we bring you the news announced by Ubisoft itself: we will have a web comic Black Flag.

The saga has gone through many games, both for console and mobile. And of course also comics, novels, and live-action movies. The developer behind Assassin’s Creed confirmed on Wednesday that it will release a web comic in collaboration with Korean giant Webtoon.. So don’t lose the details, because it opens this month.

Get ready for a new adventure in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

This new comic will be called Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten TempleAnd, yes, it will focus on our beloved Edward Kenway. a pirate and assassin who starred in the fourth part of the saga; black flag In this new comic we face a new adventure, The events that Forgotten Temple presents to us take place after what happened in the fourth video game.

More specifically, Edward Kenway sets out on an adventure in search of the Pieces of Eden. Some artifacts created by an ancient civilization with a power capable of threatening the entire world. next to, This new comic introduces us to Noa, Edward’s Korean-American descendant. On this occasion, Noa will search for clues to discover the lost history of her family.

We are excited to expand the Assassin’s Creed franchise to Webtoon thanks to this collaboration with Webtoon itself and Redice Studio. We worked hard with the folks at Redice to create this original sequel to Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.

The first six episodes of the comedy will be available as read-only on the Webtoon. However, do not think that we are dealing with something short, Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple will contain a total of 150 episodes, which will be divided into three seasons. If you’ve been looking forward to reading it, I have good news for you, Forgotten Temple will be available this coming April 24th.

Although, on the contrary, if comics are not your thing and you prefer games, it is rumored that Ubisoft will develop four new installments. Until now The only thing we can do is wait for the new official newsMeanwhile, fans will be delighted with this new story of the Forgotten Temple.