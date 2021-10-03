Bolivia Cajas gets her 4th prize for “Las Chicas” at the Platinum Awards – Culture

Last March, Bolivian Daniela Cagias made history by being the first woman to receive the Goya Award for Best Cinematography for her work on the Spanish film Las Chicas. An event that confirmed the season’s success, in terms of awards, for La Paz who already won the Silver Biznaga at the 23rd Malaga Film Festival and the Best Cinematography award at the Gaudí Awards of the Film Academy Catalá.

Today she will have the opportunity to expand the awards rack that has led her to position herself as the most popular Spanish cinematographer of the year in the eighth installment of the Platinum Ibero-American Cinema Awards to be held at the IFEMA Palacio Municipal de Madrid. His nomination is one of six, including a nomination for Best Picture, for his film “Girls” for the 41-year-old director from Zaragoza.

The Platinum Awards are the closest to what can be called the Oscars of Spanish American cinema, in terms of holding a grand party with the most prominent and famous personalities of cinema at the moment. Its first edition was executed in 2014 “in the spirit of the Union of Ibero-American States and the dissemination of their cultures, which it has been publishing since its birth.” The latest platinum winner was Spain’s Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory”, which took home six awards, including Best Picture in a release that almost had to be done due to the pandemic.

Today’s concert will be the third in Spain and the second in Madrid. It will be presented by actors Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Mendes. The artistic interventions of the Lebanese violinist Ara Malikian, the Mexican-American reggae singer Becky J, the Venezuelan Carlos Bout, the Spanish Juan Magan, the Puerto Rican Pedro Capo, and others were confirmed.

Caggias will strive to be the first woman to win Best Direction for Photography, a division in which she competes with Javier Aguirre (“Aquilari”), Nicolas Wong (“La Lelorona”) and Sergio Ivan Castaño (“The Oblivion We Live in”).

Daniela Cagias was born in Bolivia in 1981 and grew up between cameras, lenses, and her father’s development lab at home. She began her studies of photography in Buenos Aires (Argentina), where she discovered the possibilities of the image in the cinema, as reported on the website “Photo Directors”.

In Buenos Aires, he decided to apply to San Antonio de los Baños International School of Film and Television (EICTV) with a major in Directing Photography, where he graduated in 2008. In Bolivia, he filmed “Hospital obrero” (2009) directed by Germán Monge. the stanza “Amarillo” from “Rojo, Amarillo y Verde” (2009) by Sergio Bastani, Rodrigo Pilot and Martin Bullock; and “Old People” (2011) by Bullock.

His films include “As duas Irenes” (2017), which premiered in Berlinale and for which it won the Best Cinematography award at the Guadalajara International Festival (Mexico) or “The Eternal Night of the Twelve Moons” (2013) which also premiered in Berlin was selected in the Documentary category to represent Colombia at the Goya Awards, and was nominated for Platinum Awards for which it won Best Cinematography at the Costa Rica International Film Festival. In 2018, she was chosen to represent Spain at the Berlinale Talents.

We review the films with the most nominations for the VIII Platinum Awards, which will be broadcast on TNT starting at 3:00 pm.

Girls (6 nominations)

Pilar Palomera first takes place in 1992 and stars Celia, an 11-year-old girl, who lives with her mother and attends a nunnery school in Zaragoza. Brisa, a new classmate who recently arrived from Barcelona, ​​pushes her towards a new stage in her life: adolescence. It won four Goya Awards (including Best Film) and the Golden Biznaga for Best Film in Malaga.

Nominated for: Best Film, Cinematography, First Work, Screenplay, Direction and Artistic Direction.

La Llorona (11)

Guatemalan film director Jiro Bustamante takes the legend to add a social background through a spiritual victim of the indigenous genocide by the military. A former commander begins to hear a woman cry, while his wife and daughter think he is suffering from bouts of dementia. It was nominated in the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film, was the Best Foreign Language Film of 2020 at the United States National Board of Review and won a Special Jury Prize and Best Sound at the Havana Festival.

Nominated for: Best Film, Actress (Maria Mercedes Coroy), Supporting Actor (Julio Diaz), Supporting Actress (Sabrina De La Hoz), Art Direction, Photography, Director, Editing, Original Music, Screenplay and Voice.

the oblivion we would be (11)

In this Spanish-Colombian co-production, director Fernando Troba chronicles the life of Dr. Abad Gómez, who was concerned for his children and those of the underprivileged classes, who experienced the violent atmosphere of his country in the 1970s. And 80 seconds. It won Best Iberian-American Film at the Goya Awards and was the official representation for Colombia at the Academy Awards.

Nominated for: Film, Actor (Javier Camara), Supporting Actress (Cami Zia), Director, Artistic Director, Photography, Editing, Original Music, Screenplay, Voice, Film and Value Education.

Available on: Netflix

New Order (2020)

A controversial Mexican film directed by Michel Franco divided audiences and critics between those who had seen the film clearly “class” or those who evaluated its “post-apocalyptic vision of class struggle”. The plot shows a lavish wedding of high rank while in the neighboring streets violent protests are taking place with an emphasis on class struggle, drawing the tense situation into a bloody coup. She is seen through the eyes of a young communication bride and the servants who work for her wealthy family.

It was the winner of the 2020 Venice Grand Jury Prize and Best Latin American Film at the Forqué Awards.

Nominated for: Best Film, Director, and Supporting Actor (Diego Bonita)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video.