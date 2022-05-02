Canelo vs Bevol: Canelo vs Bevol: The agenda before the big fight

Thea The fight for the light heavyweight title It is about to happen. Sal Alvarez challenges Dimitri Bevol for him WBA حزام belt In the quest to expand his boxing legend, it was a very special challenge for the Mexican, who had to advance in the class to be able to take on him.

It was agreed to fight for Saturday May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, But before entering the ring, the fighters will have to complete some events before the big day.

Unlike other events, the Canelo is already in Las Vegas, Like He was present at the Scar Valdez fight against Shakur Stevenson At the MGM Grand Garden Arena. So your training before continuing to the United States.

Thursday May 5 | Press Conference

first time cAnello and Bevol You will see faces Thursday May 5th will be for the press conference, who will be in 4:00 pm in Mexico City (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A date that doesn’t seem as complicated as the date you live on Saunders or plant, Because the competition on this occasion is quieter.

This event may follow DAZN, Matchroom Boxing, ESPN, TUDN and TV Azteca.

Friday May 6 | Weight

The next step will be the weight. Both fighters, as well as the rest of the card, will have to face the scales In order to fulfill the first step of the commitment. Agreed weight for this fight is 175 lbs.

This will start at 4:00 PM in Mexico City, It can be watched on DAZN, Matchroom Boxing, ESPN, TUDN and TV Azteca.

Saturday 8 May | fight

The main day is Saturday, That will be when Canelo and Bivol enter the ring after 8:00 pm in Mexico City, But the initial ticket will start at 5:00 PM Mexico time.

Canelo vs Bevol’s full ticket: