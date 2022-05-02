Chivas announces a friendly match with Santos in the United States

The Chivas of Guadalajara They find themselves in high spirits after receiving the pass to the play-off where they will face Pumas for a ticket to the quarter-finals of the Grita México Clausura 2022. MX . League On Monday, they also announced a match for the United States during the June tour.

through their social networks, chivas Announced a June friendly by “Tour Ribaño” that will prepare for the upcoming championship in Liga MX, the friendly match will take place in Salt Lake City in Utah in the United States where it will be measured against. Santos Laguna.

“Another confirmed match in #TourRebaño! See you in June, ChivaHermanos from the USA,” the Holy Squadron wrote on social networks announcing that the match will take place on June 15 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Chivas will meet Santos in a friendly match in June in the United States / @chivas

The chivas It concluded on Friday with its participation in the regular phase of Clausura 2022 from MX . League With a 0-1 win on their visit to Necaxa, a result that put them sixth in the overall table by 26 units, giving them the pass to the playoffs.

The chivas He showed up Monday at their Verde Valley facility to start preparing for their reclassification match as they face the Pumas next Sunday, May 8 at Akron Stadium in search of a ticket to the Greta-Mexico Quarter-Finals 2022 closing in. MX . League.

