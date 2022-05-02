Ram fights back and wins at the Open Golf Championship | Sports
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (AP) – John Ram could have done it without the stress he faced in the final two hours of Abierto Mexicano de Golf. However, it earned him his first win since winning the US Open last summer.
The Spaniard scored a 12-foot birdie on hole number 5 to break the four-way tie and had to make two tough parisers on a more tense end than he expected.
The relief and contentment was palpable as he cut the last hole in Vedanta Vallarta, taking a one-stroke win. He raised his arm and struck his fist. At that moment, he looked at the sky and exhaled.
Tony Finaw and Brandon Wu closed out with Round 63, while Kurt Kitayama smashed the last hole from a back trap for 68. They all tied for second.
Ram came close to winning twice in Mexico City when the World Golf Championships were in Chapultepec. Now, the Mexican Open, dating back to 1944, is a regular event for the PGA Tour for the first time. And now she has a folk hero.
Facing one of the year’s weakest tournaments, Ram, in second place, was the only player in the top 15 in the world – the Spaniard was a huge favorite and played that way with his shot in the first round 64. He just didn’t feel high expectations.
Leading by two shots in the last round, he was never behind, and yet it was never easy.
Ram has 14 world wins. He’s gone 17 times without a win, which is on par with the longest streak of his career. The win brings him closer to Scotty Scheffler in his bid to reclaim number one in the world rankings, and he will try to overtake him in the PGA Championship in three weeks.
The Spaniard has had at least one win in his entire six years as a professional.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”