Jasmine Camacho Quinn’s Race to Close the International Classic Athletics Championships in Ponce | Aharon

Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho Quinn will play his final turn on competition day on May 12, at the inaugural Puerto Rican International Athletics Classic, at Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium in Ponce.

Camacho Quinn will run in front of his fans at 7:54 p.m. in the 100m hurdles in the final race of the star-studded calendar of events.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist will wrap up today and broadcast live on ESPN2, starting at 6:00 PM.

Camacho Quinn will face a tough competition on the track alongside American Nia Ali, the world 100m hurdles champion in Doha, Qatar, in 2019, and two-time world indoor champion and silver medalist at Rio 2016.

In this race, Olympian Christina Clemons, of the United States, will also be silver in the 60-meter hurdles at the 2018 World Indoor Championships; And American Charika Nelfis, who holds the indoor rings record for the United States and North and Central America, in the 60-meter hurdles, with a time of 7.70 seconds.

The program of events at the new Paquito Montaner track will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the men’s high jump, where Puerto Rican Olympian Luis Joel Castro Rivera will attend.

The official program of Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic events is as follows:

The competition is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver Level, and is dedicated to Olympian Javier Colson of Ponce.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $30 for box seats and $20 for general admission. Both prices include an IVU fee and a service fee.

The box space that will be sold for this event will be sections from 20 to 40 by 100 meters respectively. You can buy tickets at the link https://ticketera.com/clasicointernacionaldeatletismodepuertorico.

For more information about the event, you can visit it www.purclassic.com.