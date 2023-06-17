Chainsaw Man Chapter 133: Release Date, Spoilers & Raw Scans

Chainsaw Man, created by the genius manga artist Tatsuki Fujimoto, is a series that has taken the manga world by storm. This thrilling amalgamation of horror, action, and a dash of dark humor has managed to captivate millions of readers globally since its first publication in 2018. As we find ourselves on the brink of the release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 133, fans worldwide are palpably excited, given the thrilling turn of events in Chapter 132.

Popularity of Chainsaw Man

The Chainsaw Man manga has carved a unique niche for itself in the manga universe, thanks to its innovative storytelling, engaging characters, and unparalleled attention to detail. Fujimoto’s skilled penmanship has successfully managed to keep readers at the edge of their seats, making each chapter’s release an event eagerly awaited by fans.

Release Date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 133

On June 20, 2023, manga enthusiasts worldwide will finally have the chance to delve into Chainsaw Man Chapter 133. The manga will be available in Japan from noon local time. However, the exact release time varies depending on one’s geographical location.

Cast of Chainsaw Man Chapter 133

When it comes to the cast of Chainsaw Man, we’re treated to a diverse, compelling group of characters, each with unique personalities and intricate backstories that make the series a captivating read.

Denji: Our protagonist, Denji, is a fascinating figure in the world of manga. Raised in poverty and forced to become a devil hunter to repay his late father’s debt to the Yakuza, Denji becomes a hybrid of man and devil when his heart is replaced with a chainsaw devil’s heart. He’s a character who embodies both bravery and recklessness, often displaying crude humor, a certain innocence, and a strong sense of justice.

Pochita: The titular Chainsaw Devil, Pochita, exists within Denji as his heart. While in his chainsaw form, Pochita is a loyal companion to Denji, protecting him and providing him with the power to transform into Chainsaw Man.

Makima: Another central character in Chainsaw Man is Makima, a high-ranking devil hunter, and Denji’s superior. Makima is a complex character with multiple layers, she initially comes across as compassionate and caring, but as the series progresses, her true motivations and manipulative nature come to the surface, contributing significantly to the series’ suspense.

Power: Power is a devil-human hybrid like Denji. She starts as an egocentric and self-serving character, often resorting to trickery to achieve her goals. However, over time, she develops a strong bond with Denji and becomes a vital part of his team.

Aki Hayakawa: A public safety devil hunter like Makima, Aki has a strong sense of duty. Despite his stern exterior, he is caring and protective, especially towards Denji and Power, his team members.

Himeno: Another Public Safety Devil Hunter who shares a strong bond with Aki. Himeno is depicted as an emotionally driven character who isn’t afraid to show her vulnerabilities.

Kishibe: An experienced and high-ranking devil hunter, Kishibe is known for his strategic thinking and ruthless approach to hunting devils.

Reze: Initially appearing as a kind and friendly young woman, Reze is revealed to be the Bomb Devil, adding an additional layer of complexity to her character.

Quanxi: Quanxi is an international assassin and devil hunter who works with various devils.

Kobeni Higashiyama: Another devil hunter, Kobeni is known for her driving skills and her occasional moments of self-doubt and anxiety, which adds a touch of realism and relatability to her character.

Each character in Chainsaw Man adds depth and color to the story, making it one of the most engaging manga series in recent years. With each chapter, these characters evolve, and their stories progress, keeping readers hooked on their individual journeys and their shared mission to battle the devils that threaten their world.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 Spoiler

Chapter 133 is expected to pick up from where the previous one left off, potentially revealing Yoshida’s intentions for Denji, Nayuta, and the dogs. The chapter is likely to delve further into Fami’s new scheme, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative. Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await to see the unfolding of these plot points.

Raw Scan Release Date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 133

For those who simply cannot wait for the official release, the raw scans of Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 are expected to become available on June 17, 2023. These raw scans often come in Japanese and may contain errors due to early leaks. Therefore, it is always recommended to support the official release.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132, a gripping installment in the acclaimed manga series, provides its audience with several unexpected plot twists, cementing the series’ reputation for its unpredictable storytelling. The chapter begins in the middle of an otherwise typical day at school, but the day is anything but typical for Nayuta. Nayuta, in a moment of seemingly innocent mischief that belies her immense power, employs her abilities to swipe her friends’ desserts. This light-hearted moment, however, does not last long. The conversation among the students quickly shifts to the somber topic of the students who are conspicuously missing from school. These absences hint at the underlying turmoil in the world outside the school’s walls and set the stage for the tumultuous events to come.

In a shocking twist, a group of armed men storm into the school and kidnap Nayuta, setting the stage for a potentially intense confrontation in the coming chapters. This abrupt incident further demonstrates the ongoing instability in Chainsaw Man’s world, highlighting the danger facing Nayuta and the other characters. The sudden shift from a casual school day to a high-stakes, dangerous situation emphasizes the unpredictability of the world of Chainsaw Man. Chapter 132 #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/dZb6PYKrT1 — HB ♤ (@Heartbreak_Juan) May 31, 2023 Meanwhile, Asa regains consciousness in a hospital, the consequences of her previous confrontation with the Falling Devil becoming apparent. She’s a silent witness to the devastation and loss inflicted by their previous battle, a stark reminder of the life-and-death stakes they face. This scene serves as a poignant exploration of the costs of their struggle, showcasing the human side of their supernatural conflict. The chapter takes yet another unexpected turn when Asa tunes into a television broadcast featuring Haruka Iseumi. Iseumi is seen advertising his Chainsaw Man Society for World Peace, a new organization ostensibly aimed at promoting global harmony but with possibly hidden and more nefarious intentions. This development introduces a potential new player in the overall narrative, sowing seeds for future conflicts and complications. Finally, the narrative pivots to Denji, who finds himself in a perilous situation. He is bound to a chair and reduced to his undergarments, trapped in the clutches of Hirofumi Yoshida. Yoshida informs Denji that he’s been “saved,” leading to a defiant outburst from Denji, who demands to know the whereabouts of Asa, Nayuta, and the dogs. Yoshida evasively assures Denji that they are also under “protection,” hinting at potential future tensions and conflicts. Denji’s surprising response is to promise to thank Yoshida with sexual acts, a peculiar and unexpected conclusion that leads to an intriguing cliffhanger for the chapter. This conclusion demonstrates Denji’s complex personality, able to bring humor to dire circumstances, and serves as an intriguing set-up for the upcoming chapter. Read Chapter 131 of Chainsaw Man (https://t.co/ID8Gnm2bNs) #AniList — Ian Titular (@UkiyaSeed) June 7, 2023 Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 is an intense exploration of the turbulent world of Chainsaw Man, interspersed with moments of unexpected humor, intense confrontations, and significant plot developments. The suspenseful plot twists and the carefully crafted tension set up an exciting foundation for the events of Chapter 133 and beyond.

Review of Chainsaw Man

In terms of narrative, Chainsaw Man is an engaging and thrilling manga that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Fujimoto’s storytelling has a unique blend of suspense, horror, comedy, and drama, keeping readers invested in every page-turn.

The characters are multi-faceted and nuanced, with their personal growth being evident throughout the series. Denji’s transformation from a desolate, down-on-his-luck devil hunter to a vital figure in the fight against the devils is inspiring. The complexities of characters like Makima and Power further enhance the depth of the storyline.

The artwork of Chainsaw Man is equally praiseworthy. The detailed character designs, intricate backgrounds, and impactful fight sequences contribute to an immersive reading experience. Fujimoto’s skill in portraying both the brutal and the tender moments is commendable.