“Checo” Pérez: My goal is to help Max win the championship

Mexican Sergio Perez (Red Bull), who finished fourth in the Formula 1 World Cup – a position he will hold no matter what happens at the end of the championship – announced this Thursday in Abu Dhabi, home of the last Grand Prix of the year, that they will play England’s Lewis Hamilton ( Mercedes) and fellow Dutchman Max Verstappen, and that their goal this weekend at Yas Marina is to “help” the latter “win the championship”.

“Chico”, born 31 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco) and who, having had to leave in Jeddah (Al Arabiya), where he played in a high-profile match, left Charles Leclerc in Monaco with 190 points, while Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) added , who in the last moments of the test snatched third place from Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine), a total of 218 points. It is impossible to reach the Mexican, who will therefore put all his talents at the service of his team and colleague, who continues to lead the World Cup with a victory once (9 so far this year) from Hamilton.

“It is very difficult to win the World Builders’ Cup because the distance is so great,” explained the Mexican from Red Bull, who is 28 points behind Mercedes, who if he takes first place on Sunday, would win his team’s eighth title in a row.

“Although many things can still happen”; Two-time F1 winner ‘Checo’ added one of them this year, when he triumphed on the streets of Baku to score the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“But obviously the main thing this weekend is the Drivers’ World Championship; that’s the most important. And the fact that Max can become world champion is very important for the team; said the brave driver from Guadalajara, who took fifteen podiums in the class. Excellent cars, five of them this year, which he finished third in France and Turkey, and I think we can help him a lot in that regard in the United States and – before his fans – in Mexico.