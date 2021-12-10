Jamaica sack coach Whitmore Sports
Theodore Whitmore is no longer coach of the Jamaican national team, seven weeks before the reggae boys resume the World Cup match, where they will have to climb several places if they want to play in Qatar next year.
The Jamaican Football Association announced the coach’s departure on Thursday.
Jamaica, which has not qualified for the World Cup since 1998, is sixth in the CONCACAF octagonal final, with seven points. Canada leads the way with 16, followed by the United States with 15, and Mexico and Panama with 14.
The top three teams advance directly to the World Cup. The fourth will play a playoff against the winner of the Oceania match.
A former Jamaican national team player, Whitmore began his second term as national coach in September 2016. The Reggae Boyz lost to the United States in the 2017 Gold Cup Final, the 2019 third-place playoff and this year’s quarter-final.
Jamaica was eliminated in a 1-1 draw with the United States in Kingston on November 16. It will host Mexico on January 27, visit Panama three days later and host Costa Rica on February 2.
