Chivas and Pachuca break the dominance of the Royal Finals

The dominance of the Royal Finals in the Liga MX Femenil is over. After a string of seven consecutive Finals where at least one Monterrey team, Tigres or Riadas, battled for the championship, Clausura 2022 dictates a new story thanks to the sudden moment of Chivas and Pachuca.

First it was Chivas who broke the mold by eliminating the Tigres with the return leg at Akron Stadium. After losing 0-2 at El Volcán last Friday, Tapatias needed to win by at least the same goal margin to secure passage to the final, where their position in the table was in their favour.

So it was. The victory of Rojiblanca came through two goals in the last half of each time: Carol Bernal scored the first goal in the 44th minute and the decisive goal 2-0 corresponded to Kinberly Guzman in the 86th minute, leaving the Tigres arsenal lying on the field.

With this defeat, the Tigres ended a seven-match winning streak in the Liga MX Femenil, winning four titles, the most since the track began in 2017. The players who used to win like Stephanie Mayor or Liliana Mercado, as well as Reaching the final with a big bonus is the elimination of Atlas 9-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

“We just have a feeling of frustration. What I talked about with the football players is that they keep their heads up and they do their best. The person responsible for this will always be me, and I take responsibility. There is nothing left for me to do but congratulate the opponent, who has given enough merit and today what The pass gives him the position in the table, which we lost in the season too,” said Roberto Medina, Tigres Feminel coach at the end of the league.

And in the general schedule of 2022 closing, Chivas finished second, four points behind Tigres who took third, despite the fact that in terms of goal difference, Regia had a better balance with +32 for +21 of Tapatias, a product of 43 goals in favor of Nuevo León, the second best number only after 51 of his neighbours, Rayadas.

Chivas will play the Liga MX Femenil Final for the third time after setting a record with one win and one loss. The victory occurred at the 2017 Apertura, the inaugural women’s circuit tournament, where they beat Pachuca 3-2; His second appearance was a 4-7 aggregate loss specifically against the Tigres.

“The victory is one of the most important and important assets for the institution and the team, and there is no doubt that it is very important because we beat a team that is one of the champions and that gives me really great happiness. I am very proud, I feel a lot of emotion, I am very proud,” said Juan Pablo Alfaro, coach of Chivas Feminel. We deserved everything they did throughout the tournament, we looked forward to achieving that goal to reach the final.”

The other series of the semi-finals was played between Riadas, the general leaders, and Pachuca, who entered the league in sixth place overall, 13 points less than Monterrey (43 to 30 units).

The return leg, played at BBVA Stadium on Monday night, looked complicated for the current champions, as they lost their visit to Pachuca by 0-2, thanks to an inspiring performance by experienced former player Charlene Corral. Federations of the United States and Spain.

Real Madrid advanced at home thanks to a cross from outside the area by Yameli Franco. When the annotation fell at the start of the second half, it gave hope to advance, as a second equalizer would give Monterrey an automatic pass due to its better position in the table.

The party increased even more at ‘Steel Giant’ when captain Rebeca Bernal, who lifted the Champions League title in December 2021, scored 2-0 with a penalty in the 58th minute, which Rayadas seemed to have everything under control sealed their presence in the sixth final.

However, Espedi Salazar’s almost immediate penalty kick by Bernal put Pachuca’s 3-2 lead on aggregate ended like this, despite insistence by Desiree Monsivais and Aileen Aviles for the royals. With this, Tigres and Raeda’s dominance with their presence in the Liga MX Femenil Finals was broken.

Pachuca’s coach, Juan Carlos Cacho, has brought the team back to the final nearly five years later (they only participated in the 2017 Apertura edition, which they lost to Chivas) with just seven games since taking charge midway through Clausura 2022, but that’s not happening. detracts from his quest for the title.

The Liga MX Femenil Finals will take place on Friday, May 20th from Estadio Hidalgo, when Pachuca hosts Charlene Corral, Monica Ocampo, Lucero Cuevas and Company, Chivas Alicia Cervantes, Carolina Jaramillo and Jocelyn Montoya, with the return leg on Monday 23rd running at Akron Stadium.

Chivas is heading for his second title to equal Riadas as the second biggest winner in the ring, while Pachuca wants to join a select group of champions, who, in addition to the royals and the Tappatia, crown America with the Apertura 2018 title.