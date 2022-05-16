Tanzania and Kenya continue to work to demarcate common borders

So far, 83 kilometers have been identified and preparations are underway to demarcate another 110 from Lake Natron to Namanga in Longido District, a communication from the Tanzania Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development shows.

Natron is a salt lake located in the Great Rift Valley, in Tanzania, on the border with Kenya. Namanga is a city located between Longido and the Kenyan county of Kajiado.

According to the text, the task force searched the common boundary that represents the Serengeti National Park, home to lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and Cape buffalo, among other animals, and is one of Africa’s main safari destinations.

Also borders the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, a protected area in southwestern Kenya, along the border with Tanzania, consisting of grassy plains and rolling hills, crossing the Mara and Talek rivers.

Last March, the same source confirms, members of the Land, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee of the Tanzanian Parliament visited the ecosystem in the Serengeti and the Masai Mara to inspect the progress of border demarcation, due to a misunderstanding between the tour operators of the two countries.

The delimitation of the border between the two countries, whose origin lies in the region of Lake Victoria that it shares with Uganda, began with colonial times, when Great Britain and Germany discussed their influence in that region of Africa.

From 1886 discussions and meetings began to set the boundary and in July 1906 they signed in Berlin an agreement that welcomed the mistrust of the two African regions, although it is still in force today.

Tanzania, with an area of ​​about 947,300 square kilometers, is bordered by Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, as well as Kenya.

The border between Tanzania and Kenya stretches between 758 and 775 kilometers (many sources differ in data), stretching from Lake Victoria to the Indian Ocean, where the movements of cattle herders abound in different directions, depending on the time of year.

